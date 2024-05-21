Borussia Dortmund's Q324 results demonstrated some phasing but it has made good progress year-to-date. The focus of attention now is the team's progress to the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, having beaten more-favoured (by the bookmakers) and higher-funded teams along the way. Despite being less successful than usual in the Bundesliga, the club will take part in the Champions League next season as well as the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, which are all helpful in increasing the club's global exposure and appeal.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...