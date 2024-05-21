Nutanix Kubernetes® Platform enterprise-ready cloud native stack helps customers run containerized applications across hybrid multicloud environments

.NEXT Conference Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) to simplify management of container-based modern applications using Kubernetes. NKP enables customers to innovate faster with a complete, CNCF-compliant cloud native stack that gives Platform Engineering teams a consistent operating model for securely managing Kubernetes clusters across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments. This can help customers deploy more cloud native and containerized applications that can ultimately run anywhere.

"Enterprises have standardized on Kubernetes to speed application development and simplify portability across the hybrid cloud. However, the DevOps culture has led to adoption of disparate Kubernetes environments within the same organization leading to operational complexity, overhead and silos," said Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst, Infrastructure, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Nutanix Kubernetes Platform offers a path to consistency across a fleet of Kubernetes clusters which can help drastically reduce cost of operations and speed time to market."

NKP targets a new class of Kubernetes Platform Engineering teams to bring enterprise resilience, day-2 operations, and compliance to modern applications at scale. For example, customers can manage clusters running containers on Nutanix on-premises and clusters running in the public cloud with one single pane of glass, cutting down on complexity and operating costs. It also enables organizations to manage clusters running in non-Nutanix environments, including popular public cloud Kubernetes services, as well as both connected and air-gapped environments. This helps customers innovate faster by removing the hurdles in adopting cloud native architectures for their applications.

"One of the biggest challenges organizations face with cloud native applications is deploying, securing and managing the rapidly expanding fleets of Kubernetes clusters being deployed on premises and in public clouds and NKP simplifies this," said Tobi Knaup, GM Cloud Native at Nutanix. "This work directly supports our vision, along with Project Beacon, to enable customers to run modern applications and their data anywhere."

NKP helps enterprises manage the operational complexity of running enterprise-grade kubernetes deployments. Specifically, it delivers:

Kubernetes Platform for Data-Driven Apps: NKP integrates with the industry-leading Nutanix portfolio of data services, providing reliable scale-out block, file, and object storage, as well as databases-as-a-service.

NKP integrates with the industry-leading Nutanix portfolio of data services, providing reliable scale-out block, file, and object storage, as well as databases-as-a-service. Simplified Kubernetes Management through Automation: NKP is powerful in its ability to simplify Kubernetes deployment, security, monitoring and upgrades through best-of-breed automation and AI-driven operational insights that reduce complexity and human error, and establish consistency and standardization.

NKP is powerful in its ability to simplify Kubernetes deployment, security, monitoring and upgrades through best-of-breed automation and AI-driven operational insights that reduce complexity and human error, and establish consistency and standardization. Complete Platform without Vendor Lock-In: NKP is built on pure upstream CNCF-conformant Kubernetes, enabling customers to enjoy the innovation of the open-source community while avoiding the portability, compatibility, upgradeability, and security issues associated with forked Kubernetes versions and single-vendor solutions. Additionally, because NKP is part of the cloud native ecosystem, customers can easily leverage CNCF-compatible partner solutions to build a Platform Engineering stack that fits their particular needs.

NKP is built on pure upstream CNCF-conformant Kubernetes, enabling customers to enjoy the innovation of the open-source community while avoiding the portability, compatibility, upgradeability, and security issues associated with forked Kubernetes versions and single-vendor solutions. Additionally, because NKP is part of the cloud native ecosystem, customers can easily leverage CNCF-compatible partner solutions to build a Platform Engineering stack that fits their particular needs. Multi-cluster Fleet Management: NKP eases the management of Kubernetes clusters through a centralized management plane, a user-friendly dashboard that acts as a single point of observability and control for clusters running on-premises, in public cloud, edge, and air-gapped environments. NKP extends public cloud Kubernetes services like EKS and AKS with a full suite of platform services, giving customers a single standardized way of managing their entire Kubernetes fleet.

NKP comes in three tiers, giving customers what they need at their stage of maturity in cloud native adoption. NKP Starter is included in Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and effectively replaces the existing Nutanix Kubernetes Engine. It delivers turnkey clusters with pure, upstream Kubernetes. NKP Pro adds a suite of cloud native projects to provide a complete platform to securely run and operate individual clusters, including built in Nutanix Data services for Kubernetes when deployed on Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure. Lastly, NKP Ultimate brings fleet management capabilities, including the ability to install, run and monitor clusters in the public cloud.

This solution also builds on the work that Nutanix will deliver as part of Project Beacon to help customers deploy more cloud-native and containerized applications that can ultimately run anywhere. Organizations will be able to leverage NKP to manage Kubernetes applications and their data as well as the modern data services available natively in public clouds, on-premises, at the edge, and even other hypervisors.

NKP builds upon mature Kubernetes management technologies proven at scale by D2iQ's Kubernetes Platform, which was acquired by Nutanix in 2023. NKP is expected to be available in the summer of 2024. More information can be found here.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

2024 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix") in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix's current expectations, estimates and beliefs, including statements about: the benefits and capabilities of our platform, products, services and technology; and our plans and expectations, including the timing of any product releases or upgrades or announcements, regarding new products, services, product features and technology that are under development or in process, including with respect to Project Beacon tools and services. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix's control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to develop, or unexpected difficulties, delays or disruptions in developing, releasing or distributing, new products, services, product features or technology in a timely or cost-effective basis. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Certain products and features or functionalities described herein remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The development, release, and timing of any such products, features or functionalities are subject to change. Nutanix will not have any liability for any failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any such products, features or functionalities. Any future product or product feature information is intended to outline general product directions, and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation for Nutanix to deliver any functionality. This information should not be used when making a purchasing decision.

*NKP for Kubernetes v.1.12. Kubernetes is a registered trademark of The Linux Foundation in the United States and other countries, and is used pursuant to a license from The Linux Foundation.

