Dienstag, 21.05.2024
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
GlobeNewswire
21.05.2024 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of May 22, 2024, the following instrumentsissued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short         ISIN    
BULL OX2 X5 AVA 1   GB00BSJKPB23
MINI L KAR AVA 02   GB00BQRJKR82
MINI L KAR AVA 03   GB00BQRMVC99
MINI L KAR AVA 04   GB00BSJKBT29
MINI S FORTIS AVA 1  GB00BQRR3X90
MINI S KAR AVA 03   GB00BSJK0R32
MINI S ROKU AVA 13  GB00BQRP2T26
MINI S TDVOX AVA 2  GB00BSJJYQ77
TURBO L COPPE AVA 53 GB00BQRM2K48
TURBO L COPPE AVA 52 GB00BQRLCD43



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
