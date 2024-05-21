Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of May 22, 2024, the following instrumentsissued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BULL OX2 X5 AVA 1 GB00BSJKPB23 MINI L KAR AVA 02 GB00BQRJKR82 MINI L KAR AVA 03 GB00BQRMVC99 MINI L KAR AVA 04 GB00BSJKBT29 MINI S FORTIS AVA 1 GB00BQRR3X90 MINI S KAR AVA 03 GB00BSJK0R32 MINI S ROKU AVA 13 GB00BQRP2T26 MINI S TDVOX AVA 2 GB00BSJJYQ77 TURBO L COPPE AVA 53 GB00BQRM2K48 TURBO L COPPE AVA 52 GB00BQRLCD43 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.