First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 21,00.

Zusammenfassung:

PNE hat die Zahlen für das erste Quartal vorgelegt und eine Telefonkonferenz abgehalten. Der Umsatz von EUR31,4 Mio. und das EBITDA von EUR8,5 Mio. entsprachen den Vorjahreszahlen und lagen in etwa im Rahmen unserer Prognosen. Das Unternehmen bestätigte die Guidance für 2024 (EBITDA: EUR40 Mio. bis EUR50 Mio.), und wir sehen PNE auf gutem Weg, diese zu erreichen. Das Projektgeschäft brummt mit 276 MW im Bau (+36% J/J). Das Unternehmen hat die Kapazität seines eigenen Windparkportfolios auf 370 MW erhöht (+15% J/J). Sowohl das Segment Stromerzeugung als auch das Segment Service konnten ihren EBITDA-Beitrag deutlich steigern. Wir bestätigen unsere EBITDA-Prognosen, halten an unserem Kursziel von EUR21 fest und bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 21.00 price target.



PNE has reported Q1 figures and held a conference call. Sales of EUR31.4m and EBITDA of EUR8.5m matched prior year figures and were roughly in line with our forecasts. The company confirmed 2024 guidance (EBITDA: EUR40m - EUR50m), which we see PNE well on track to reach. With 276 MW under construction (+36% y/y), the project business is humming. The company increased the capacity of its own wind farm portfolio to 370 MW (+15%y/y). Both the Electricity Generation and the Service segments significantly increased their EBITDA contributions. We confirm our EBITDA forecasts, stick to our EUR21 price target and reiterate our Buy recommendation.

