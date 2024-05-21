Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 23 May 2024. ISIN: DK0010253921 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Schouw & Co ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 25,500,000 shares (DKK 255,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 500,000 shares (DKK 5,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 25,000,000 shares (DKK (250,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCHO ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3259 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66