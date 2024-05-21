Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882803 | ISIN: DK0010253921 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RF
Frankfurt
21.05.24
08:07 Uhr
76,70 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.05.2024 | 14:22
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as of 23 May 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0010253921            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Schouw & Co             
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 25,500,000 shares (DKK 255,000,000) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        500,000 shares (DKK 5,000,000)   
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  25,000,000 shares (DKK (250,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SCHO                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3259                
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.