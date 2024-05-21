Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
21.05.2024 | 14:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SECITS Holding AB receives observation status

On May 10, 2024, SECITS Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information on the Company's financial position. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

 With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
SECITS Holding AB (SECI, ISIN code SE0009664436, order book ID 137562) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
