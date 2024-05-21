Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SECITS Holding AB receives observation status

On May 10, 2024, SECITS Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information on the Company's financial position. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in SECITS Holding AB (SECI, ISIN code SE0009664436, order book ID 137562) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.