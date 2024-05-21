HMNC Holding GmbH: Ketabon To Present Advancements In At-Home Ketamine Therapy For Treatment-Resistant Depression At American Society Of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting

Presentations Will Address Phase 2 Trial Success With Lead Asset KET01 And Comparative Study With Intranasal SPRAVATO®

MUNICH, Germany, May 21, 2024and Develco Pharma , announced today the Company will present poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacologytaking place on May 28-31, 2024 at Miami Beach.

Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer of Ketabon and HMNC Brain Health, will elucidate details on topline results of its Phase 2 trial with KET01, an oral ketamine treatment with minimal side effects, showing rapid improvements in depression severity and Ketabon's comparative study between KET01 and intranasal SPRAVATO®, the current FDA-approved ketamine formulation.

Presentation details are as follows:

Session: W16

Poster: Comparison of Tolerability, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics of Antidepressant Doses of Oral Ketamine Prolonged Release Tablets Presenter: Hans Eriksson, M.D., Ph.D., CMO at Ketabon

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 11:15 am to 1 pm ET

Session: T17

Poster: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Double-Blind Phase 2 Trial of Adjunctive KET01 Presenter: Hans Eriksson, M.D., Ph.D., CMO at Ketabon

Date & Time: Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 12:30 pm to 2:15 pm ET

Pharmaceutical Pipeline Session

Topic: Oral Prolonged-Release Adjunctive Ketamine Presenter: Hans Eriksson, M.D., Ph.D., CMO at Ketabon

Date & Time: Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 3:00 pm ET

"We are honored to speak at the premier CNS drug development gathering, where we'll be sharing KET01's potential to significantly simplify treatment and provide an option for care beyond clinical settings, ensuring comfort and convenience for patients at home," said Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer of Ketabon and HMNC Brain Health. "As a company committed to pioneering personalized therapies in psychiatry, we're deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing alternative treatments for patients grappling with treatment-resistant depression."

About the Ketabon Program

The Ketabon program, a joint venture between HMNC Brain Health and Develco Pharma comprises an oral prolonged-release formulation of ketamine for TRD (KET01) with minimal dissociative side effects, that could make it the first ketamine treatment for depression suitable for use at home. The pharmacokinetic profile of the prolonged-release formulation could significantly improve the risk profile and patient convenience, by minimizing dissociative side effects compared to the currently applied intravenous and intranasal ketamine therapies resulting in a decreased need for monitoring under medical supervision. TRD patients with insufficient response to standard antidepressants represent close to 30% of an overall estimated number of 320 million patients worldwide suffering from major depressive disorder. Clinical development of oral prolonged-release ketamine could also be potentially expanded into other indications beyond depression, such as anxiety, aggression, PTSD, and panic disorder.

About HMNC Brain Health

About Develco Pharma

Develco Pharma is a Swiss-German pharmaceutical company headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland, specializing in the development and manufacture of orally administered modified, prolonged & chrono-release drugs containing known active ingredients. Established in 2006, today the company has a workforce of 130 employees. A state-of-the-art production facility for analgesics and drugs for the treatment of other indications has been in operation in Schopfheim, in Germany, since 2016. Develco identifies and defines pharmaceutical products containing known active ingredients and develops generic, hybrid, value-added, and innovative formulations backed by clinical data for the delayed or modified release of active ingredients. On the strength of its experience and innovativeness, the company has emerged as an internationally recognized provider of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of several disease areas. The customer base of Develco Pharma includes global pharmaceutical groups. The company has some 180 market approvals in all

