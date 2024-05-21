ABI Research Launches Innovators Network: A Community for Top Technology Implementers

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research is thrilled to announce the launch of the Innovators Network, a premier community tailored for the innovators who are spearheading change and driving winning results through technology implementation and transformation.

In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, organizations face the critical challenge of staying ahead of the curve and effectively implementing cutting-edge solutions to drive tangible results. The Innovators Network provides a platform for forward-thinking individuals to connect, collaborate, and exchange insights to optimize their technology strategies and achieve success in their respective industries.

As a member of the Innovators Network, participants will gain access to a wealth of exclusive benefits, including:

Timely and Actionable Information

Members will receive access to research, data, and analyst perspectives specifically tailored to address their technological challenges and objectives. This invaluable information will empower members to optimize their technology strategies and identify optimal partners for collaboration.

Collaboration and Engagement

The Innovators Network facilitates collaboration and engagement among like-minded experts within the community and across adjacent industries. Members will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practices, and position their companies for success through meaningful interactions.

Thought Leadership Opportunities

Members will have the chance to amplify their standing as technology thought leaders by participating in interviews, webinars, and other select publications. This platform enables members to showcase their expertise and contribute to shaping the narrative about technology and its impact on industries.

Influence and Impact

Through research interviews and analyst surveys, members will have the opportunity to shape the narrative about technology, as well as the ecosystem and solutions available to them. Their valuable feedback will inform technology providers and partners, empowering them to better serve the needs of the community.

"We are excited to launch the Innovators Network and provide a dedicated platform for top technology implementers to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research. "By joining the Innovators Network, members will have access to exclusive resources and opportunities to enhance their technology strategies and position their organizations for success in today's dynamic marketplace."

To learn more about the Innovators Network and apply to become a member, visit https://abi.link/innovator.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

