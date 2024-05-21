Pelicancorp Acquisition Expands Damage Prevention Offering to UK

Select Surveys Ltd Joins LSBUD Group To Advance UK's Safest Digging Service

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / PelicanCorp, via its UK business (LSBUD), has announced that Select Surveys Ltd is now part of the LSBUD Group. This move is designed to expand LSBUD's service offering to its 275,000 users while strengthening the asset protection it provides to its 150 members.

By combining Select Survey's long-standing surveying expertise with LSBUD's online search service, the new acquisition will unite both businesses in an effort to reduce and avoid utility strikes and its associated damages across the United Kingdom.

"After more than two decades of dedicated efforts in building and nurturing Select Surveys into a leading entity within the geospatial industry, we are pleased to announce an exciting new chapter in our journey," said Deme Cordell, Director of Select Surveys. "LSBUD is a company that shares our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of operatives, and protecting buried infrastructure across the UK."

Select Surveys is focused on utility asset protection. Specializing in utility surveys (locates), the multi-disciplined geospatial consultancy provides surveying and location-based services to the government, transport, construction, and energy sectors.

"This transition marks a significant milestone for Select Surveys and our valued clients," said Cordell. "We believe that aligning with LSBUD will not only enhance our capabilities but also open up new avenues for growth and innovation. Our collective focus remains steadfast on expanding and refining our business operations, thereby creating enriching opportunities for our exceptional team members and delivering enhanced services to our loyal clientele."

"As we embark on this new phase of our evolution, we express our gratitude to all those who have contributed to our success thus far," Cordell continued. "We are confident that this strategic partnership will propel Select Surveys to even greater heights while continuing to uphold the standards of excellence that have defined us over the years."

LSBUD helps protect over 1.9 million kilometers of the UK's utility network from damage by immediately providing maps in response to over 15,000 free enquiries every day from people and organizations that are about to dig.

"We are delighted to have completed this deal as part of a strategic plan to extend LSBUD's offering," said Richard Broome, Managing Director of LSBUD. "Our previous growth and development have been organic, so this marks a step-change, a real statement of intent. It's just the start of our plans to extend LSBUD's role and reach. With the combined experience and expertise of both companies, and working closely with our new Select colleagues, this new chapter will help solidify LSBUD's place as the UK's most comprehensive safe digging service."

About LSBUD

LinesearchbeforeUdig (LSBUD) is a free online inquiry service providing the location of utility apparatus across the UK. It helps prevent damage and disruption to the UK pipe and cable networks, processing over 3.8 million enquiries per annum on behalf of its 150 Members. For the user, LSBUD provides information about our members' assets, helping deliver their plans to you quickly and efficiently so you can complete your work safely. For the member (asset owner), LSBUD helps protect your infrastructure by increasing third parties' knowledge of your assets, encouraging safer working environments and reducing asset strikes. Learn more at www.lsbud.co.uk.

About Select Surveys

Select Surveys is a leading geospatial consultancy providing specialized surveying and location services across government, transport, construction, and energy sectors. Recognized for contracting excellence, the company is dedicated to minimizing risk in utility projects with over 25 years of experience. Our highly skilled workforce is equipped with advanced surveying technology, ready to deploy across the UK and beyond with a fleet of 30 vehicles. We excel in utility surveys, leveraging pioneering technologies for comprehensive data capture and management from ground penetration (GPR) to aerial surveys (UAV). Our deliverables range from GIS and CAD models to detailed 3D animations, ensuring top-quality service to the infrastructure sector. Learn more at www.selectsurveys.com.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects-safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the world. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

