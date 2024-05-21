Chris Schultz Joins Curiteva as Vice President of Marketing

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Curiteva, Inc., announced today the addition of Chris Schultz as Vice President of Marketing to the rapidly growing technology company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. This addition is part of a recently initiated strategy to enhance the company's brand and propel Curiteva towards the next level of innovation and growth. This effort aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, marked by the continuous introduction of products with its novel Inspire Technology.



Schultz brings more than 17 years of extensive clinical, marketing and leadership experience in the Spine Industry. Prior to joining Curiteva, Schultz spent a decade honing his expertise at Nuvasive as a Spine Specialist, followed by an advanced marketing role with Integrity Implants. Most recently, he served as Sr. Director of Product Management with Accelus, where he was responsible for helping drive the company's marketing strategy, growth initiatives, and market penetration efforts.

"Chris is a talented, experienced leader in our industry, and we are honored to have him join the Curiteva team," said Chief Commercial Officer David Schmidt. "His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and bring revolutionary technology to market to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve."

Schultz will be responsible for developing and executing strategic marketing plans, building brand awareness, and driving market adoption.

"Curiteva is poised to set a new bar on how implants are constructed and ultimately received by the patient. The Curiteva brand, its people, core products, and the Inspire Technology have a very bright future and I am honored and excited to be a part of the team. I look forward to helping lead the charge for this transformative company and its technology," commented Chris Schultz.

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, Alabama. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a bioactive nano-surface to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials accelerate immunomodulation, enhance healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com.

