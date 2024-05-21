Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Cressey Development Group ("Cressey") to install 23 Level 2 EV charging stations at Diagram, a new commercial real estate development in Coquitlam, British Columbia, with installation due to be completed in Q3 2024.

Cressey is a real estate development company with over 50 years of experience, specializing in the construction of luxury residential and commercial spaces in British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington State. Cressey has a diverse portfolio of projects, including condominiums, retail, office, hotel, industrial, and mixed-use buildings, and has earned a reputation for quality design and construction.

Diagram offers 58,000 sq. ft. of office and retail space in a brand-new building on Coquitlam Centre's vibrant Glen Drive. Highlights include 11-foot exposed ceilings, end-of-trip facilities, secured bike storage lockers, outdoor private & common spaces, and Hypercharge EV charging stations.

"Furthering our partnership with Cressey, which to date has seen the installation of 120 EV charging stations across three developments, we are excited to add Diagram to our list of sites powered by Hypercharge," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Cressey's innovative approach of pre-selling EV charging stalls to commercial tenants within Diagram ensures that tenants have access to a definitively local, reliable, and customer service-dedicated EV charging network. Our smart load-sharing technology also helps save on electrical infrastructure costs, making this a smart and efficient solution for the property."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209793

SOURCE: Hypercharge Networks Corp.