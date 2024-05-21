Capita Plc - Announcement of AGM Results
21 May 2024
Capita plc
Announcement of AGM Results
At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held at 10.30 a.m. on 21 May 2024, at 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The Board would like to thank all shareholders who participated in the AGM. The results of the poll for each resolution are provided in the table below.
RESOLUTION
VOTES
FOR
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
VOTES
TOTAL
% OF
ISC VOTED
VOTES
WITHHELD
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:
1
To approve the Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023.
1,023,958,623
99.92
839,999
0.08
1,024,798,622
60.24
1,457,128
2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
986,401,044
96.27
38,263,345
3.73
1,024,664,389
60.23
1,591,360
3
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
1,016,454,099
99.19
8,251,055
0.81
1,024,705,154
60.23
1,550,595
4
To re-elect David Lowden as a Director.
983,015,985
96.55
35,121,513
3.45
1,018,137,498
59.85
8,118,249
5
To re-elect Tim Weller as a Director.
1,014,381,648
99.74
2,654,746
0.26
1,017,036,394
59.78
9,219,354
6
To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director.
999,172,577
98.14
18,988,538
1.86
1,018,161,115
59.85
8,094,633
7
To re-elect Nneka Abulokwe as a Director.
1,015,202,919
99.71
2,925,378
0.29
1,018,128,297
59.85
8,127,452
8
To re-elect Neelam Dhawan as a Director.
1,015,099,667
99.70
3,056,127
0.30
1,018,155,794
59.85
8,099,954
9
To re-elect Brian McArthur-Muscroft as a Director.
1,015,319,125
99.71
2,957,553
0.29
1,018,276,678
59.85
7,979,076
10
To elect Adolfo Hernandez as a Director.
1,010,629,450
99.25
7,665,740
0.75
1,018,295,190
59.85
7,960,557
11
To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.
1,014,146,266
99.60
4,123,877
0.40
1,018,270,143
59.85
7,985,605
12
To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to ?x the Auditor's remuneration.
1,024,639,360
99.89
1,150,794
0.11
1,025,790,154
60.30
465,595
13
To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
1,018,340,981
99.27
7,510,160
0.73
1,025,851,141
60.30
404,607
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:
14
To authorise the Company to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.
1,021,628,299
99.70
3,094,612
0.30
1,024,722,911
60.23
1,532,838
15
To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
1,011,332,482
98.58
14,571,727
1.42
1,025,904,209
60.30
351,545
16
To authorise market purchase of shares.
1,022,711,801
99.71
2,994,802
0.29
1,025,706,603
60.29
549,146
Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries: Claire Denton, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary, 020 7799 1525