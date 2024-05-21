Capita Plc - Announcement of AGM Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2024

Capita plc

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held at 10.30 a.m. on 21 May 2024, at 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The Board would like to thank all shareholders who participated in the AGM. The results of the poll for each resolution are provided in the table below.

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS: 1 To approve the Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023. 1,023,958,623 99.92 839,999 0.08 1,024,798,622 60.24 1,457,128 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 986,401,044 96.27 38,263,345 3.73 1,024,664,389 60.23 1,591,360 3 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 1,016,454,099 99.19 8,251,055 0.81 1,024,705,154 60.23 1,550,595 4 To re-elect David Lowden as a Director. 983,015,985 96.55 35,121,513 3.45 1,018,137,498 59.85 8,118,249 5 To re-elect Tim Weller as a Director. 1,014,381,648 99.74 2,654,746 0.26 1,017,036,394 59.78 9,219,354 6 To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director. 999,172,577 98.14 18,988,538 1.86 1,018,161,115 59.85 8,094,633 7 To re-elect Nneka Abulokwe as a Director. 1,015,202,919 99.71 2,925,378 0.29 1,018,128,297 59.85 8,127,452 8 To re-elect Neelam Dhawan as a Director. 1,015,099,667 99.70 3,056,127 0.30 1,018,155,794 59.85 8,099,954 9 To re-elect Brian McArthur-Muscroft as a Director. 1,015,319,125 99.71 2,957,553 0.29 1,018,276,678 59.85 7,979,076 10 To elect Adolfo Hernandez as a Director. 1,010,629,450 99.25 7,665,740 0.75 1,018,295,190 59.85 7,960,557 11 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company. 1,014,146,266 99.60 4,123,877 0.40 1,018,270,143 59.85 7,985,605 12 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to ?x the Auditor's remuneration. 1,024,639,360 99.89 1,150,794 0.11 1,025,790,154 60.30 465,595 13 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 1,018,340,981 99.27 7,510,160 0.73 1,025,851,141 60.30 404,607 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS: 14 To authorise the Company to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights. 1,021,628,299 99.70 3,094,612 0.30 1,024,722,911 60.23 1,532,838 15 To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 1,011,332,482 98.58 14,571,727 1.42 1,025,904,209 60.30 351,545 16 To authorise market purchase of shares. 1,022,711,801 99.71 2,994,802 0.29 1,025,706,603 60.29 549,146

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries: Claire Denton, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary, 020 7799 1525