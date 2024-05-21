Anzeige
21.05.2024

PR Newswire
21.05.2024
Capita Plc - Announcement of AGM Results

Capita Plc - Announcement of AGM Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2024

Capita plc

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held at 10.30 a.m. on 21 May 2024, at 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The Board would like to thank all shareholders who participated in the AGM. The results of the poll for each resolution are provided in the table below.

RESOLUTION

VOTES

FOR

%

VOTES

AGAINST

%

VOTES

TOTAL

% OF

ISC VOTED

VOTES

WITHHELD

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

1

To approve the Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023.

1,023,958,623

99.92

839,999

0.08

1,024,798,622

60.24

1,457,128

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

986,401,044

96.27

38,263,345

3.73

1,024,664,389

60.23

1,591,360

3

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

1,016,454,099

99.19

8,251,055

0.81

1,024,705,154

60.23

1,550,595

4

To re-elect David Lowden as a Director.

983,015,985

96.55

35,121,513

3.45

1,018,137,498

59.85

8,118,249

5

To re-elect Tim Weller as a Director.

1,014,381,648

99.74

2,654,746

0.26

1,017,036,394

59.78

9,219,354

6

To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director.

999,172,577

98.14

18,988,538

1.86

1,018,161,115

59.85

8,094,633

7

To re-elect Nneka Abulokwe as a Director.

1,015,202,919

99.71

2,925,378

0.29

1,018,128,297

59.85

8,127,452

8

To re-elect Neelam Dhawan as a Director.

1,015,099,667

99.70

3,056,127

0.30

1,018,155,794

59.85

8,099,954

9

To re-elect Brian McArthur-Muscroft as a Director.

1,015,319,125

99.71

2,957,553

0.29

1,018,276,678

59.85

7,979,076

10

To elect Adolfo Hernandez as a Director.

1,010,629,450

99.25

7,665,740

0.75

1,018,295,190

59.85

7,960,557

11

To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.

1,014,146,266

99.60

4,123,877

0.40

1,018,270,143

59.85

7,985,605

12

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to ?x the Auditor's remuneration.

1,024,639,360

99.89

1,150,794

0.11

1,025,790,154

60.30

465,595

13

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

1,018,340,981

99.27

7,510,160

0.73

1,025,851,141

60.30

404,607

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:

14

To authorise the Company to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.

1,021,628,299

99.70

3,094,612

0.30

1,024,722,911

60.23

1,532,838

15

To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

1,011,332,482

98.58

14,571,727

1.42

1,025,904,209

60.30

351,545

16

To authorise market purchase of shares.

1,022,711,801

99.71

2,994,802

0.29

1,025,706,603

60.29

549,146

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries: Claire Denton, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary, 020 7799 1525


© 2024 PR Newswire
