XPeng Inc.: XPENG Reports First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB41.40 billion (US$5.73 billion) as of March 31, 2024

Quarterly total revenues were RMB6.55 billion, a 49.8% decrease quarter-over-quarter

Quarterly gross margin was 12.9%, an increase of 6.7 percentage points quarter-over-quarter

GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2024Q1 2023Q4 2023Q3 2023Q2 2023Q1 2022Q4 Total deliveries 21,821 60,158 40,008 23,205 18,230 22,204

Total deliveries of vehicles were 21,821 for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 19.7% from 18,230 in the corresponding period of 2023.





were 21,821 for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 19.7% from 18,230 in the corresponding period of 2023. XPENG's physical sales network had a total of 574 stores, covering 178 cities as of March 31, 2024.





had a total of 574 stores, covering 178 cities as of March 31, 2024. XPEN G self-operate d chargin g statio n networ k reached 1,171 stations, including 359 XPENG S4 ultra-fast charging station as of March 31, 2024.





reached 1,171 stations, including 359 XPENG S4 ultra-fast charging station as of March 31, 2024. Total revenues were RMB6.55 billion (US$0.91 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 62.3% from the same period of 2023, and a decrease of 49.8% from the fourth quarter of 2023.





were RMB6.55 billion (US$0.91 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 62.3% from the same period of 2023, and a decrease of 49.8% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB5.54 billion (US$0.77 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 57.8% from the same period of 2023, and a decrease of 54.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023.





were RMB5.54 billion (US$0.77 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 57.8% from the same period of 2023, and a decrease of 54.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 12.9% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 1.7% for the same period of 2023 and 6.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023.





was 12.9% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 1.7% for the same period of 2023 and 6.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Vehicle margin , which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 5.5% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with negative 2.5% for the same period of 2023 and 4.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.





, which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 5.5% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with negative 2.5% for the same period of 2023 and 4.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss was RMB1.37 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.34 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss was RMB1.41 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.21 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.





was RMB1.37 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.34 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.41 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.21 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB1.37 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.34 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB1.41 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.21 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.





was RMB1.37 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.34 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.41 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.21 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB1.45 (US$0.20) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.





were both RMB1.45 (US$0.20) and were both RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.49 (US$0.21) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.75 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2024.





were both RMB1.49 (US$0.21) and were both RMB0.75 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB41.40 billion (US$5.73 billion) as of March 31, 2024, compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.

Key Financial Results

(in RMB billions, except for percentage)

For the Three Months Ended % Changei March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 5.54 12.23 3.51 57.8% -54.7% Vehicle margin 5.5% 4.1% -2.5% 8.0pts 1.4pts Total revenues 6.55 13.05 4.03 62.3% -49.8% Gross profit 0.84 0.81 0.07 1,158.7% 4.2% Gross margin 12.9% 6.2% 1.7% 11.2pts 6.7pts Net loss 1.37 1.35 2.34 -41.5% 1.5% Non-GAAP net loss 1.41 1.77 2.21 -36.3% -20.5% Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 1.37 1.35 2.34 -41.5% 1.5% Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 1.41 1.77 2.21 -36.3% -20.5% Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 1.34 1.57 2.58 -48.0% -14.6%

________

i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

"XPENG took the lead in the mass production and application of AI-based large models within the China automobile industry. We are confident that we can launch competitive models globally in a more efficient manner and thus spearhead the widespread adoption of AI-powered smart cars," said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "Through our strategic partnership with the Volkswagen Group, XPENG is at the forefront of monetizing in-house developed smart technologies as a technology enabler. Our industry-leading technologies are expected to gain greater market influence and yield better financial returns."

"Despite fierce market competition, the Company's gross profit margin saw a substantial increase to 12.9% in the first quarter of 2024," said Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Honorary Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. "This signifies that XPENG, based on its smart EV business, has developed a unique approach to lift its profitability and international market potential by providing smart technologies."

Recent Developments

Deliveries in April 2024

Total deliveries were 9,393 vehicles in April 2024.





As of April 30, 2024, year-to-date total deliveries were 31,214 vehicles.

Entry into the Framework Agreement on E/E Architecture Technical Collaboration with the Volkswagen Group

On April 17, 2024, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group announced entry into a framework agreement on technical collaboration with respect to Electrical/Electronic architecture ("E/E Architecture"). For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated April 17, 2024.

OTA release of XOS 5.1.0

On May 20, 2024, XPENG released its XOS 5.1.0 to XPENG users via the Over-the-Air ("OTA") update. The XOS 5.1.0 integrated AI-powered smart cabin functions and XNGP ADAS technologies, including AI Valet Driver and XPlanner with neural network-based planning and control large model.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Total revenues were RMB6.55 billion (US$0.91 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 62.3% from RMB4.03 billion for the same period of 2023 and a decrease of 49.8% from RMB13.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB5.54 billion (US$0.77 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 57.8% from RMB3.51 billion for the same period of 2023, and a decrease of 54.7% from RMB12.23 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries, particularly the model X9 in the first quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to lower deliveries of the G6 and the 2024 G9, compounded by seasonal impact, partially offset by contribution of the X9.

Revenues from services and others were RMB1.00 billion (US$0.14 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 93.1% from RMB0.52 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 22.1% from RMB0.82 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to the revenue from technical research and development service recorded in the first quarter of 2024, which is related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group.

Cost of sales was RMB5.70 billion (US$0.79 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 43.8% from RMB3.97 billion for the same period of 2023 and a decrease of 53.4% from RMB12.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase and quarter-over-quarter decrease were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above, respectively.

Gross margin was 12.9% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 1.7% for the same period of 2023 and 6.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Vehicle margin was 5.5% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with negative 2.5% for the same period of 2023 and 4.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the cost reduction and the improvement in product mix of models, partially offset by the inventory provision and losses on purchase commitment related to the model P5, with a negative impact of 3.2 percentage points on vehicle margin for this quarter, as management lowered the P5's forecasted sales due to expected stronger market demands for upcoming new vehicle models.

Services and others margin was 53.9% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 29.6% for the same period of 2023 and 38.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical research and development service.

Research and development expenses were RMB1.35 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 4.2% from RMB1.30 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB1.31 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly in line with timing and progress of new vehicle programs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 0.1% from RMB1.39 billion for the same period of 2023 and a decrease of 28.3% from RMB1.94 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to lower commission to the franchised stores and lower marketing, promotional and advertising expenses.

Other income, net was RMB0.07 billion (US$0.01 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 146.3% from RMB0.03 billion for the same period of 2023 and a decrease of 79.0% from RMB0.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease of government subsidies.

Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration was RMB0.18 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB0.03 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. This non-cash gain resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi's smart auto business.

Loss from operations was RMB1.65 billion (US$0.23 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.59 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB2.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.69 billion (US$0.23 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.92 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss was RMB1.37 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.34 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.41 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.21 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB1.37 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.34 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.41 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.21 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.45 (US$0.20) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.71 for the first quarter of 2023 and RMB1.51 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.49 (US$0.21) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.57 for the first quarter of 2023 and RMB1.98 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB41.40 billion (US$5.73 billion), compared with RMB34.12 billion as of March 31, 2023 and RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 29,000 and 32,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 25.0% to 37.9%.

Total revenues to be between RMB7.5 billion and RMB8.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 48.1% to 63.9%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 29, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 21,127,163 14,543,226 2,014,214 Restricted cash 3,174,886 3,059,545 423,742 Short-term deposits 9,756,979 11,640,303 1,612,163 Restricted short-term deposits - 450,863 62,444 Short-term investments 781,216 684,038 94,738 Long-term deposits, current portion 7,054,915 6,755,728 935,658 Accounts and notes receivable, net 2,716,216 2,027,706 280,834 Installment payment receivables, net, current portion 1,881,755 1,966,401 272,343 Inventory 5,526,212 6,140,623 850,466 Amounts due from related parties 12,948 20,879 2,892 Prepayments and other current assets 2,489,339 2,988,260 413,867 Total current assets 54,521,629 50,277,572 6,963,361 Non-current assets Long-term deposits 3,035,426 3,495,221 484,083 Restricted long-term deposits 767,899 773,675 107,153 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,954,485 10,690,749 1,480,652 Right-of-use assets, net 1,455,865 1,308,344 181,204 Intangible assets, net 4,948,992 4,832,587 669,306 Land use rights, net 2,789,367 2,776,898 384,596 Installment payment receivables, net 3,027,795 3,092,606 428,321 Long-term investments 2,084,933 2,062,585 285,665 Other non-current assets 576,150 585,156 81,043 Total non-current assets 29,640,912 29,617,821 4,102,023 Total assets 84,162,541 79,895,393 11,065,384

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 3,889,100 4,224,200 585,045 Accounts and notes payable 22,210,431 20,024,354 2,773,341 Amounts due to related parties 30,880 - - Operating lease liabilities, current portion 365,999 330,770 45,811 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 34,382 34,629 4,796 Deferred revenue, current portion 630,997 556,077 77,016 Long-term borrowings, current portion 1,363,835 1,958,697 271,276 Accruals and other liabilities 7,580,195 6,359,391 880,765 Income taxes payable 5,743 6,737 933 Total current liabilities 36,111,562 33,494,855 4,638,983 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 5,650,782 5,432,906 752,449 Operating lease liabilities 1,490,882 1,386,830 192,074 Finance lease liabilities 777,697 787,263 109,035 Deferred revenue 668,946 676,599 93,708 Derivative liability 393,473 224,896 31,148 Deferred tax liabilities 404,018 403,065 55,824 Other non-current liabilities 2,336,654 2,366,947 327,818 Total non-current liabilities 11,722,452 11,278,506 1,562,056 Total liabilities 47,834,014 44,773,361 6,201,039 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares 103 103 14 Class B Ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 70,198,031 70,332,742 9,740,972 Statutory and other reserves 60,035 67,812 9,392 Accumulated deficit (35,760,301 ) (37,135,968 ) (5,143,272 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,830,638 1,857,322 257,236 Total shareholders' equity 36,328,527 35,122,032 4,864,345 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 84,162,541 79,895,393 11,065,384

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2023 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues Vehicle sales 3,513,767 12,228,314 5,544,396 767,890 Services and others 519,653 822,116 1,003,700 139,011 Total revenues 4,033,420 13,050,430 6,548,096 906,901 Cost of sales Vehicle sales (3,600,529 ) (11,732,955 ) (5,242,040 ) (726,014 ) Services and others (365,859 ) (508,003 ) (462,303 ) (64,028 ) Total cost of sales (3,966,388 ) (12,240,958 ) (5,704,343 ) (790,042 ) Gross profit 67,032 809,472 843,753 116,859 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (1,295,854 ) (1,307,745 ) (1,350,448 ) (187,035 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,386,620 ) (1,936,503 ) (1,388,447 ) (192,298 ) Total operating expenses (2,682,474 ) (3,244,248 ) (2,738,895 ) (379,333 ) Other income, net 30,065 352,391 74,040 10,254 Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration - 29,339 175,131 24,255 Loss from operations (2,585,377 ) (2,053,046 ) (1,645,971 ) (227,965 ) Interest income 299,741 342,780 398,645 55,212 Interest expense (62,667 ) (73,225 ) (85,121 ) (11,789 ) Fair value gain on derivative liability - 561,415 - - Investment gain (loss) on long-term investments 8,440 (185,318 ) (19,456 ) (2,695 ) Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions 2,083 46,362 (12,915 ) (1,789 ) Other non-operating income, net 6,002 27,364 4,092 567 Loss before income tax expenses and share of results of equity method investees (2,331,778 ) (1,333,668 ) (1,360,726 ) (188,459 ) Income tax expenses (6,157 ) (21,754 ) (1,060 ) (147 ) Share of results of equity method investees 977 7,807 (6,104 ) (845 ) Net loss (2,336,958 ) (1,347,615 ) (1,367,890 ) (189,451 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (2,336,958 ) (1,347,615 ) (1,367,890 ) (189,451 )

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2023 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net loss (2,336,958 ) (1,347,615 ) (1,367,890 ) (189,451 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (243,953 ) (222,618 ) 26,684 3,696 Total comprehensive loss attributable to XPeng Inc. (2,580,911 ) (1,570,233 ) (1,341,206 ) (185,755 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (2,580,911 ) (1,570,233 ) (1,341,206 ) (185,755 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted 1,722,080,453 1,787,655,242 1,885,395,377 1,885,395,377 Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.36 ) (0.75 ) (0.73 ) (0.10 ) Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 861,040,227 893,827,621 942,697,689 942,697,689 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (2.71 ) (1.51 ) (1.45 ) (0.20 )