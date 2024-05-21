KANZHUN LIMITED Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB1,703.8 million (US$236.0 million), an increase of 33.4% from RMB1,277.5 million for the same quarter of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB1,703.8 million (US$236.0 million), an increase of 33.4% from RMB1,277.5 million for the same quarter of 2023. Calculated cash billings 1 for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB2,050.7 million (US$284.0 million), an increase of 24.3% from RMB1,649.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB2,050.7 million (US$284.0 million), an increase of 24.3% from RMB1,649.6 million for the same quarter of 2023. Average monthly active users 2 for the first quarter of 2024 were 46.6 million, an increase of 17.4% from 39.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 were 46.6 million, an increase of 17.4% from 39.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. Total paid enterprise customers 3 in the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 were 5.7 million, an increase of 42.5% from 4.0 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

in the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 were 5.7 million, an increase of 42.5% from 4.0 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB241.7 million (US$33.5 million), compared to RMB32.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income4 for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB530.7 million (US$73.5 million), an increase of 116.6% from RMB245.0 million for the same quarter of 2023.



Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, "We are pleased to have achieved a strong start in the first quarter, with all financial metrics exceeding management's expectations. In the meantime, our user scale and number of paid enterprise customers continue to grow. This result indicates that the large bilateral ecosystem of job seekers and recruiters on our platform can grow healthily and efficiently. Furthermore, our services and technology have proven our capability of covering all industries and user categories, which will support our potential for long-term and large-scale growth."

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, elaborated: "We are delighted to report a strong financial performance for this quarter, which reflects our good growth momentum. Despite the first quarter typically being a high spending season for marketing, our adjusted operating margin achieved 23%, which once again proved our business model is highly effective."

1 Calculated cash billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, derived by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.

3 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.

4 Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,703.8 million (US$236.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 33.4% from RMB1,277.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,684.1 million (US$233.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 33.6% from RMB1,260.1 million for the same period in 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the user growth and increased user engagement.

Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB19.7 million (US$2.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.6% from RMB17.5 million for the same period in 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,612.8 million (US$223.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.4% from RMB1,373.7 million for the same period of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB289.0 million (US$40.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 36.1% from RMB212.3 million for the same period of 2023.

Cost of revenues was RMB295.4 million (US$40.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 19.5% from RMB247.2 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and employee-related expenses.

was RMB295.4 million (US$40.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 19.5% from RMB247.2 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and employee-related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB579.3 million (US$80.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 7.9% from RMB628.8 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased advertising and marketing expenses, partially offset by increased employee-related expenses.

were RMB579.3 million (US$80.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 7.9% from RMB628.8 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased advertising and marketing expenses, partially offset by increased employee-related expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB467.6 million (US$64.8 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 40.4% from RMB333.1 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increased investments in technology as well as increased employee-related expenses.

were RMB467.6 million (US$64.8 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 40.4% from RMB333.1 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increased investments in technology as well as increased employee-related expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB270.5 million (US$37.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 64.3% from RMB164.6 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses.

Income/Loss from operations

Income from operations was RMB103.6 million (US$14.3 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to loss from operations of RMB77.3 million for the same period of 2023.

Net income and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB241.7 million (US$33.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB32.7 million for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income was RMB530.7 million (US$73.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 116.6% from RMB245.0 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Net income per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB0.56 (US$0.08) and RMB0.54 (US$0.07), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.08 and RMB0.07 in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB1.21 (US$0.17) and RMB1.18 (US$0.16), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.57 and RMB0.54 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB905.5 million (US$125.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 66.5% from RMB543.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB11,901.6 million (US$1,648.4 million) as of March 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

In March 2024, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective from March 20, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.91 billion and RMB1.96 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 28.4% to 31.7%. This forecast reflects the Company's current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar ("US$") amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00 on March 29, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as calculated cash billings, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company derives calculated cash billings by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. The Company uses calculated cash billings to measure and monitor sales growth because the Company generally bills its paid enterprise customers at the time of sales, but may recognize a portion of the related revenue ratably over time. The Company believes calculated cash billings provides valuable insights into the cash generated from sales and is a valuable measure for monitoring service demand and financial performance. The Company defines adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and facilitate investors' assessment of the Company's operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Revenues Online recruitment services to enterprise customers 1,260,057 1,684,087 233,243 Others 17,489 19,666 2,724 Total revenues 1,277,546 1,703,753 235,967 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenues(1) (247,164 ) (295,439 ) (40,918 ) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (628,838 ) (579,270 ) (80,228 ) Research and development expenses(1) (333,068 ) (467,569 ) (64,758 ) General and administrative expenses(1) (164,586 ) (270,472 ) (37,460 ) Total operating cost and expenses (1,373,656 ) (1,612,750 ) (223,364 ) Other operating income, net 18,811 12,590 1,744 (Loss)/Income from operations (77,299 ) 103,593 14,347 Interest and investment income, net 127,393 156,056 21,614 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,099 ) 30 4 Other income/(expenses), net 5,642 (259 ) (36 ) Income before income tax expenses 54,637 259,420 35,929 Income tax expenses (21,974 ) (17,696 ) (2,451 ) Net income 32,663 241,724 33,478 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 3,227 447 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED 32,663 244,951 33,925 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share -Basic 865,986,168 880,732,849 880,732,849 -Diluted 907,404,032 907,305,397 907,305,397 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -Basic 0.04 0.28 0.04 -Diluted 0.04 0.27 0.04 Net income per ADS(2) attributable to ordinary shareholders -Basic 0.08 0.56 0.08 -Diluted 0.07 0.54 0.07

(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 10,610 10,917 1,512 Sales and marketing expenses 60,463 70,472 9,760 Research and development expenses 90,674 102,693 14,223 General and administrative expenses 50,544 104,895 14,528 212,291 288,977 40,023

(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,472,959 2,747,166 380,478 Short-term time deposits 6,922,803 5,320,927 736,940 Short-term investments 3,513,885 3,833,494 530,933 Accounts receivable, net 16,727 25,641 3,551 Inventories - 2,599 360 Amounts due from related parties 3,966 6,353 880 Prepayments and other current assets 442,697 678,589 93,983 Total current assets 13,373,037 12,614,769 1,747,125 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 1,793,488 1,974,101 273,410 Intangible assets, net 8,093 279,854 38,759 Goodwill 5,690 6,528 904 Right-of-use assets, net 282,612 263,953 36,557 Long-term time deposits - 714,178 98,913 Long-term investments 2,473,128 2,863,694 396,617 Other non-current assets 4,000 - - Total non-current assets 4,567,011 6,102,308 845,160 Total assets 17,940,048 18,717,077 2,592,285 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 629,216 464,775 64,371 Deferred revenue 2,794,075 3,141,003 435,024 Other payables and accrued liabilities 779,046 710,525 98,407 Operating lease liabilities, current 155,014 145,044 20,088 Total current liabilities 4,357,351 4,461,347 617,890 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 125,079 111,986 15,510 Deferred tax liabilities 28,425 28,652 3,968 Total non-current liabilities 153,504 140,638 19,478 Total liabilities 4,510,855 4,601,985 637,368 Total shareholders' equity 13,429,193 14,115,092 1,954,917 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 17,940,048 18,717,077 2,592,285

KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 543,910 905,541 125,416 Net cash used in investing activities (3,962,775 ) (523,462 ) (72,499 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 45,789 (104,578 ) (14,484 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (124,176 ) (3,294 ) (456 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,497,252 ) 274,207 37,977 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 9,751,824 2,472,959 342,501 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 6,254,572 2,747,166 380,478