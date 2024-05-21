Silo Pharma, Inc.: Silo Pharma Announces Positive Results from Study for Depression Treatment, Remission, and Relapse Prevention

The study has identified a potentially new drug formulation that could potentially extend the period of remission and prevent relapse in patients with depression.

SARASOTA, FL, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("Silo" or the "Company"), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced new results in its research focused on depression remission and relapse prevention.

A recent study under the Company's sponsored research agreement with Columbia University suggested a potentially innovative drug formulation that targets biochemical pathways associated with mood regulation previously unexplored by the Company which showed positive effects including marked improvements in patient mood stability without the side effects commonly associated with existing antidepressants.

"The recently completed study demonstrated marked improvements in mood stability, which we see as a potentially significant development for combatting depression and preventing relapse," said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum. "While advancing our SPC-15 program in PTSD to the clinic remains our top pipeline priority, we are excited about these encouraging new results and the additional potential for treating millions of people affected by depression which could ultimately expand our pipeline."

Silo has successfully taken SPC-15 through pre-clinical development and is preparing to submit a pre-investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the FDA for the drug's lead indication in PTSD. Silo has exercised its option to license SPC-15 from Columbia University, pursuant to a sponsored research and option agreement originally established in 2021. Under the terms of the license agreement, which is currently being finalized, Silo will be granted an exclusive license to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 worldwide. The Company expects to complete and enter into the exclusive license agreement in the first half of 2024.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

