Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Citius Pharmaceuticals Achieves Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Phase 3 Trial of Mino-Lok Antibiotic Lock Solution

Trial achieves statistically significant primary endpoint (p=0.0006)

Secondary endpoint demonstrates statistically significant overall success of Mino-Lok therapy with a greater percentage of patients retaining their catheters (p=0.0025)

®, a novel antibiotic lock solution designed to salvage catheters in patients with central line-associated infections (CLABSI) or catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI). The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in the time to failure event in patients receiving Mino-Lok compared to Control arm patients receiving clinician-directed anti-infective lock solution. The data demonstrate that Mino-Lok is well-tolerated.

Mino-Lok Phase 3 Trial Design

NCT02901717) is a completed Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, open-label, active-controlled assessor-blinded trial conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Mino-Lok as an adjunctive therapy to systemic anti-infectives for the treatment of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) and central line-associated infections (CLABSI).

A total of 241 patients in the U.S. and India, with an indwelling central venous catheter before the onset of a bloodstream infection, were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either Mino-Lok or SOC site-specific anti-infective lock solution plus SOC systemic antibiotics. Enrollment was not limited to patients with specific types of catheters. Patients in the Mino-Lok arm received one Mino-Lok dose daily with a dwell time of two to four hours for a total of seven doses over a period of up to 15 days.

The primary endpoint for this study is the time to a catheter failure event between randomization and test of cure (TOC) at six weeks, measured in days following randomization. Additional secondary outcome measures include overall success, microbiological eradication, and clinical cure, among others.

For subjects in the Control arm, the investigator determined the antibiotic used in the lock, dose, dwell time, and number of days of administration based on institutional standards or Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) guidelines.

TOPLINE RESULTS

Efficacy

The primary endpoint in the study was time to catheter failure between randomization and six-weeks following the first dose of Mino-Lok or SOC lock solution. Catheter failure was defined as the inability to administer study lock solution, catheter removal for any infection-related reason (including worsening clinical signs and symptoms or persistence or recurrence of baseline pathogen, or new infection), and all-cause mortality.

Results of blinded-assessor clinical outcome analyses in all randomized patients demonstrated that Mino-Lok achieved its primary endpoint:

Time to catheter failure events in patients receiving Mino-Lok therapy occurred substantially later than in patients in the Control arm (p value = 0.0006) Median time-to-failure (MTF) of Control arm: 33 days; 95% confidence interval (CI) (14 days - 44 days; n = 122) Median time-to-failure (MTF) of Mino-Lok arm: MTF exceeded the time the patients were on trial and therefore not estimable (NE); 95% CI (50 days - NE; n = 119)

The hazard ratio of this study was 0.53

The critical secondary endpoints included the proportion of patients at six weeks with overall treatment success including no catheter failure, clinical cure (absence of baseline clinical signs and symptoms of infection or improvement of clinical signs and symptoms such that no additional therapy was necessary), or microbiological eradication (absence of the baseline pathogen).

Results in all randomized patients who received at least one dose of study lock solution demonstrate overall treatment success in 57.1% of patients in the Mino-Lok arm and 37.7% of patients in the Control arm (p=0.0025).

Safety

Mino-Lok is designed for intracatheter instillation and is not for intravenous injection or systemic circulation.

No serious adverse events were drug-related

Serious adverse events occurred in 45.1% of patients in the Mino-Lok arm and 46.1% of patients in the Control arm

About Mino-Lok

Mino-Lok (MLT) is a novel antibiotic lock solution that combines minocycline, ethanol with edetate disodium designed to treat patients with catheter-related blood stream infections. Citius licensed Mino-Lok from an affiliate of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mino-Lok is designed to offer an alternative to removing and replacing a central venous catheter (CVC), which may lead to a reduction in serious adverse events and cost savings to the healthcare system. If approved, Mino-Lok would be the first and only FDA-approved treatment that salvages central venous catheters that cause central line-related blood stream infections.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

www.citiuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

[email protected]

908-967-6677 x113

[email protected]

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.