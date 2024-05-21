$300,000 Investment from KeyBank Foundation to help Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity Expand Homebuyer Program

Funds will help Habitat make homeownership more accessible and sustainable through the Habitat Homebuyer Program

A $300,000 investment from the KeyBank Foundation will help Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity expand its Habitat Homebuyer Program. This grant announcement was made at an event where KeyBank teammates helped build a new Habitat for Humanity home located at 560 Garson Avenue.

"Homeownership helps families build wealth, strengthens communities and helps neighborhoods grow and thrive block by block here in Rochester and across Western New York," said Vince Lecce, KeyBank Rochester Market President. "We are excited to invest in and partner with Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity as they find transformative and innovative ways to make our community stronger by making homeownership more accessible and sustainable for all."

"Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to accept this generous investment and partnership with KeyBank," noted GRHFH CEO Matthew J. Flanigan. "It's thanks to our generous sponsors and partners like these that we can take exciting steps forward to continue our neighborhood revitalization efforts and create more opportunities for families to achieve homeownership."

This investment will help Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity (GRHFH) double its impact in the communities it serves and expand financial literacy training/counseling services. Acting as primary developer, GRHFH has begun partnering with for-profit builders, designers, architects, and workforce development organizations to develop single-family homes for this program at scale alongside its current volunteer-based projects. GRHFH is also pursuing projects that would allow for higher density housing development on multi-acre parcels in Ontario and Wayne counties.

Funds from KeyBank will help GRHFH serve an additional 50 families over the next two calendar years, or a total of approximately 150 individuals. For GRHFH, a family successfully served is one that was able to either obtain affordable housing as defined by HUD or can demonstrate the ability to qualify for an affordable housing solution through a financial review.

Since 2017, KeyBank has made more than $727 million in investments in the Rochester market, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities, and transformative philanthropy.

