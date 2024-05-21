

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) said it will invest $300 million in advanced manufacturing in North America to support increased demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry. The investments will commence in 2024 and span a four-year period.



Also, PPG will build a new paint and coatings manufacturing plant in Loudon County, Tennessee. Construction of the facility will begin in August 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2026. The plant will initially produce paints and coatings products and solutions for automakers and automotive parts suppliers.



