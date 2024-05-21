Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UR
Tradegate
21.05.24
16:52 Uhr
97,26 Euro
+0,64
+0,66 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
RTX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RTX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,2997,4017:14
97,2697,4517:14
PR Newswire
21.05.2024 | 15:30
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

smartShift Honored with RTX Premier Award for Excellence in Technology & Innovation

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, a company that provides SAP customers with automation for migrating and optimizing custom code, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a 2023 RTX Premier Award recipient, an honor conferred by Collins Aerospace, an RTX business.

With the Intelligent Automation Platform, smartShift can convert and modernize existing SAP solutions or consolidate multiple systems quickly and reliably.

The prestigious award is part of the RTX Performance + Program, which recognizes suppliers for outstanding performance and exceptional value across four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, Customer Service, and Collaboration.

smartShift has been distinguished for its substantial contributions in Technology & Innovation. This recognition highlights smartShift's dedication to delivering AI-powered solutions that enhance SAP systems, ensuring they are secure, stable, and efficient for RTX operations.

"We are honored to receive the RTX Premier Award, this reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. Our Intelligent Automation platform enables us to continuously deliver superior quality work to our customers and alleviates the typical challenges associated with manual, labor-intensive SAP transformation programs," said Derek Oats, CEO of smartShift. "We are proud to set a new standard for operational efficiency and business agility in the global market."

For further information about smartShift and its innovative solutions, please visit www.smartshift.com.

About smartShift:
smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization, leveraging AI-powered solutions to deliver secure, stable, and optimized code within weeks. Trusted by the world's largest SAP customers, smartShift has a proven track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3.5 billion lines of code.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Corporate Communications
Darshita Srivastava
E-Mail: dsrivastava@smartShift.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431806/4717723/smartShift_updated_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartshift-honored-with-rtx-premier-award-for-excellence-in-technology--innovation-302151490.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.