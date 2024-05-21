Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024

WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862
21.05.24
09:13 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2024 | 15:34
Suominen Corporation: Suominen - transfer of the company's own shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (EEST)

Following the decision taken at Suominen's Annual General Meeting on April 4, 2024, Suominen has transferred 25,090 shares to the members of the Board of Directors on May 16, 2024 as part of the remuneration of the Board. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 25% of the annual remuneration is paid in the company's shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 541,670 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on April 4, 2024.


SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:
Klaus Korhonen, EVP, HR & Legal tel. +358 10 214 3070

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
