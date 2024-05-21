Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Applies for Quotation on The OTCQB Venture Market

Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) is pleased to announce that it has filed its application for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market. The move is intended to enhance stockholder value and increase the visibility of Arvana within the investment community.

The decision to move Arvana's quotation from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market comes after an evaluation of our growth strategy, in line with our ongoing commitment to maintain the high financial standards, corporate governance standards, and compliance requirements set by the OTCQB Venture Market. Arvana is dedicated to the application of these principles in its business and believes that trading on the OTCQB Venture Market will better reflect that commitment.

"Our team has been working diligently to ensure that Arvana meets or exceeds the stringent requirements for moving Arvana's quotation to the OTCQB," said Ruairidh Campbell, Arvana's Chief Executive Officer." We are confident that this transition will open new doors for our company, including increased access to institutional investors, enhanced liquidity for our stockholders, and provide a stronger platform from which to enable corporate growth."

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized for providing a strong foundation of transparency, reporting standards, and compliance oversight. Quotation on the OTCQB offers entrepreneurial and development stage companies the opportunity to increase visibility and credibility within the investment community, which in turn can help attract a broader base of investors to our business.

Arvana is excited about the prospective benefits of quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market and looks forward to keeping its stockholders informed of its progress throughout the application process.

For additional information concerning Arvana's journey, please refer to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or contact us directly.

Arvana Inc.

Arvana ("OTC: AVNI") is a public company registered under the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that is quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets Current Information Alternative Reporting platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulatory legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations. Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Contact

Ruairidh Campbell, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 801-232-7395

Email: ruairidh@arvana.us

Website: https://arvana.us

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.

