Amundi Asset Management (ELLE,GEND,UNIC,DTEC,ELCR,MOBI,MILL,GENY,EBUY,DIGE) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 14/06/2024 21-May-2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 14/06/2024

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 14/06/2024. ? Alignment of the index of the Amundi FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 - LU1605710802 (absorbed sub fund) onthe index of the receiving sub fund prior to the merger date TD: 10/06 at close / VD = 12/06 ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi Global Gender Solactive Equileap London LU1691909508 Physical Equality UCITS ETF Global Gender 0.20% USD ELLE USD Stock 14/06/2024 Acc Equality Net Total LN Exchange Return Index Amundi Global Gender Solactive Equileap London LU1691909508 Physical Equality UCITS ETF Global Gender 0.20% USD GEND GBP Stock 14/06/2024 Acc Equality Net Total LN Exchange Return Index Amundi MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI Disruptive Disruptive UNIC London LU2023678282 Physical Technology ESG Technology ESG 0.45% USD LN USD Stock 14/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF Filtered Net Total Exchange Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI Disruptive Disruptive DTEC London LU2023678282 Physical Technology ESG Technology ESG 0.45% USD LN GBP Stock 14/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF Filtered Net Total Exchange Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI Future MSCI ACWI IMI Future London LU2023679090 Physical Mobility ESG Mobility ESG 0.45% USD ELCR GBP Stock 14/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF Filtered Net Total LN Exchange Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI Future MSCI ACWI IMI Future London LU2023679090 Physical Mobility ESG Mobility ESG 0.45% USD MOBI USD Stock 14/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF Filtered Net Total LN Exchange Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI London LU2023678449 Physical Millennials ESG Millennials ESG 0.45% USD MILL GBP Stock 14/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF - Filtered Net Total LN Exchange Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI London LU2023678449 Physical Millennials ESG Millennials ESG 0.45% USD GENY USD Stock 14/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF - Filtered Net Total LN Exchange Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI Digital MSCI ACWI IMI Economy and Digital Economy & EBUY London LU2023678878 Physical Metaverse ESG Metaverse ESG 0.45% USD LN GBP Stock 14/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF Filtered Exchange Acc Amundi MSCI Digital MSCI ACWI IMI Economy and Digital Economy & DIGE London LU2023678878 Physical Metaverse ESG Metaverse ESG 0.45% USD LN USD Stock 14/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF Filtered Exchange Acc Absorbed ETFs Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor Global Gender Solactive Equileap ELLE London LU1691909508 Physical Equality (DR) UCITS Global Gender Equality 0.20% USD LN USD Stock 13/06/2024 ETF Acc Net Total Return Index Exchange Lyxor Global Gender Solactive Equileap GEND London LU1691909508 Physical Equality (DR) UCITS Global Gender Equality 0.20% USD LN GBP Stock 13/06/2024 ETF Acc Net Total Return Index Exchange Lyxor MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI Disruptive Disruptive Technology UNIC London LU2023678282 Physical Technology ESG ESG Filtered Net Total 0.45% USD LN USD Stock 13/06/2024 Filtered (DR) UCITS Return Index Exchange ETF Acc Lyxor MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI Disruptive Disruptive Technology DTEC London LU2023678282 Physical Technology ESG ESG Filtered Net Total 0.45% USD LN GBP Stock 13/06/2024 Filtered (DR) UCITS Return Index Exchange ETF Acc Lyxor MSCI Future MSCI ACWI IMI Future London LU2023679090 Physical Mobility ESG Mobility ESG Filtered 0.45% USD ELCR GBP Stock 13/06/2024 Filtered (DR) UCITS Net Total Return Index LN Exchange ETF - Acc Lyxor MSCI Future MSCI ACWI IMI Future London LU2023679090 Physical Mobility ESG Mobility ESG Filtered 0.45% USD MOBI USD Stock 13/06/2024 Filtered (DR) UCITS Net Total Return Index LN Exchange ETF - Acc Lyxor MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI London LU2023678449 Physical Millennials ESG Millennials ESG 0.45% USD MILL GBP Stock 13/06/2024 Filtered (DR) UCITS Filtered Net Total LN Exchange ETF - Acc Return Index Lyxor MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI London LU2023678449 Physical Millennials ESG Millennials ESG 0.45% USD GENY USD Stock 13/06/2024 Filtered (DR) UCITS Filtered Net Total LN Exchange ETF - Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI Digital MSCI ACWI IMI Digital London LU2023678878 Physical Economy ESG Economy & Metaverse 0.45% USD EBUY GBP Stock 13/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF ESG Filtered LN Exchange Acc Amundi MSCI Digital MSCI ACWI IMI Digital London LU2023678878 Physical Economy ESG Economy & Metaverse 0.45% USD DIGE USD Stock 13/06/2024 Screened UCITS ETF ESG Filtered LN Exchange Acc

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 13/06/2024 at close.

- Effective 14/06/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

