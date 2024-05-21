Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
21.05.24
16:40 Uhr
70,10 Euro
-1,50
-2,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,0570,1517:00
70,0570,1517:00
Dow Jones News
21.05.2024 | 16:22
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important -2-

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 14/06/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (ELLE,GEND,UNIC,DTEC,ELCR,MOBI,MILL,GENY,EBUY,DIGE) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 14/06/2024 
21-May-2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 14/06/2024

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 14/06/2024. ? Alignment of the index of the Amundi FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 - LU1605710802 (absorbed sub fund) onthe index of the receiving sub fund prior to the merger date TD: 10/06 at close / VD = 12/06 ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                    First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index        TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                    (at Open) 
             Amundi Global Gender Solactive Equileap               London 
LU1691909508 Physical  Equality UCITS ETF  Global Gender    0.20% USD ELLE  USD   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Acc         Equality Net Total       LN       Exchange 
                        Return Index 
             Amundi Global Gender Solactive Equileap               London 
LU1691909508 Physical  Equality UCITS ETF  Global Gender    0.20% USD GEND  GBP   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Acc         Equality Net Total       LN       Exchange 
                        Return Index 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI 
             Disruptive      Disruptive           UNIC      London 
LU2023678282 Physical  Technology ESG    Technology ESG    0.45% USD LN   USD   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF  Filtered Net Total               Exchange 
             Acc         Return Index 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI 
             Disruptive      Disruptive           DTEC      London 
LU2023678282 Physical  Technology ESG    Technology ESG    0.45% USD LN   GBP   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF  Filtered Net Total               Exchange 
             Acc         Return Index 
             Amundi MSCI Future  MSCI ACWI IMI Future              London 
LU2023679090 Physical  Mobility ESG     Mobility ESG     0.45% USD ELCR  GBP   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF  Filtered Net Total       LN       Exchange 
             Acc         Return Index 
             Amundi MSCI Future  MSCI ACWI IMI Future              London 
LU2023679090 Physical  Mobility ESG     Mobility ESG     0.45% USD MOBI  USD   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF  Filtered Net Total       LN       Exchange 
             Acc         Return Index 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI                 London 
LU2023678449 Physical  Millennials ESG   Millennials ESG   0.45% USD MILL  GBP   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF - Filtered Net Total       LN       Exchange 
             Acc         Return Index 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI                 London 
LU2023678449 Physical  Millennials ESG   Millennials ESG   0.45% USD GENY USD   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF - Filtered Net Total       LN       Exchange 
             Acc         Return Index 
             Amundi MSCI Digital MSCI ACWI IMI 
             Economy and     Digital Economy &       EBUY      London 
LU2023678878 Physical  Metaverse ESG    Metaverse ESG    0.45% USD LN   GBP   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF  Filtered                    Exchange 
             Acc 
             Amundi MSCI Digital MSCI ACWI IMI 
             Economy and     Digital Economy &        DIGE      London 
LU2023678878 Physical  Metaverse ESG    Metaverse ESG    0.45% USD LN   USD   Stock  14/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF  Filtered                    Exchange 
             Acc 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                     Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index         TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                      CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                     (at Close) 
             Lyxor Global Gender Solactive Equileap        ELLE      London 
LU1691909508 Physical  Equality (DR) UCITS Global Gender Equality 0.20% USD LN   USD   Stock   13/06/2024 
             ETF Acc       Net Total Return Index              Exchange 
             Lyxor Global Gender Solactive Equileap        GEND      London 
LU1691909508 Physical  Equality (DR) UCITS Global Gender Equality 0.20% USD LN   GBP   Stock   13/06/2024 
             ETF Acc       Net Total Return Index              Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI 
             Disruptive     Disruptive Technology      UNIC      London 
LU2023678282 Physical  Technology ESG   ESG Filtered Net Total 0.45% USD LN   USD   Stock   13/06/2024 
             Filtered (DR) UCITS Return Index                   Exchange 
             ETF Acc 
             Lyxor MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI 
             Disruptive     Disruptive Technology      DTEC      London 
LU2023678282 Physical  Technology ESG   ESG Filtered Net Total 0.45% USD LN   GBP   Stock   13/06/2024 
             Filtered (DR) UCITS Return Index                   Exchange 
             ETF Acc 
             Lyxor MSCI Future  MSCI ACWI IMI Future               London 
LU2023679090 Physical  Mobility ESG    Mobility ESG Filtered 0.45% USD ELCR  GBP   Stock   13/06/2024 
             Filtered (DR) UCITS Net Total Return Index      LN       Exchange 
             ETF - Acc 
             Lyxor MSCI Future  MSCI ACWI IMI Future               London 
LU2023679090 Physical  Mobility ESG    Mobility ESG Filtered 0.45% USD MOBI  USD   Stock   13/06/2024 
             Filtered (DR) UCITS Net Total Return Index      LN       Exchange 
             ETF - Acc 
             Lyxor MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI                  London 
LU2023678449 Physical  Millennials ESG   Millennials ESG    0.45% USD MILL  GBP   Stock   13/06/2024 
             Filtered (DR) UCITS Filtered Net Total        LN       Exchange 
             ETF - Acc      Return Index 
             Lyxor MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI                  London 
LU2023678449 Physical  Millennials ESG   Millennials ESG    0.45% USD GENY USD   Stock   13/06/2024 
             Filtered (DR) UCITS Filtered Net Total        LN       Exchange 
             ETF - Acc      Return Index 
             Amundi MSCI Digital MSCI ACWI IMI Digital              London 
LU2023678878 Physical  Economy ESG     Economy & Metaverse  0.45% USD EBUY  GBP   Stock   13/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF ESG Filtered           LN       Exchange 
             Acc 
             Amundi MSCI Digital MSCI ACWI IMI Digital              London 
LU2023678878 Physical  Economy ESG     Economy & Metaverse  0.45% USD DIGE USD   Stock   13/06/2024 
             Screened UCITS ETF ESG Filtered           LN       Exchange 
             Acc

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 13/06/2024 at close.

- Effective 14/06/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important -2-

? Timetable of the merger: 

Event                             Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs   13/06/2024 
Merger based on the NAV of                   13/06/2024 
Merger Effective Date                     14/06/2024 
First tradable NAV on the Primary Market for the Receiving ETF 17/06/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1691909508, LU1691909508, LU2023678282, LU2023678282, LU2023679090, LU2023679090, LU2023678449, 
        LU2023678449, LU2023678878, LU2023678878 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ELLE,GEND,UNIC,DTEC,ELCR,MOBI,MILL,GENY,EBUY,DIGE 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 322940 
EQS News ID:  1907879 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1907879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.