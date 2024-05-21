JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 30 April 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th April 2024 US$ 4.08

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 30 April 2024 is $4.08 per share (31 March 2024: $4.09 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 30 April 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 196,342

Cash at bank and treasuries 120,447

Other receivables 188

Total Assets 316,977

Liabilities

Other liabilities 795

Total liabilities 795

Net Asset Value 316,182

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.08

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com