JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 30 April 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30th April 2024
US$ 4.08
The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's NAV as at 30 April 2024 is $4.08 per share (31 March 2024: $4.09 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 30 April 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 196,342
Cash at bank and treasuries 120,447
Other receivables 188
Total Assets 316,977
Liabilities
Other liabilities 795
Total liabilities 795
Net Asset Value 316,182
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.08
