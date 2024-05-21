Green Sports Alliance Announces Initial Speaker Lineup for 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit Presented by AEG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / AEG
The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) announced the initial speaker lineup for the highly anticipated 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit: Faster, Further, Together presented by AEG.
The Summit, which will take place on June 11, 12 and 13 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, CA, brings together international partners, industry leaders, sustainability experts, athletes and entertainers, and organizations committed to advancing environmental and social responsibility in the sports and entertainment industries.
"It is a privilege to host stakeholders and decision makers across the sports and entertainment industries at our 14th annual Summit in partnership with AEG," said GSA Executive Director Roger McClendon. "Each year, we emphasize the importance of social and environmental sustainability leadership that drives positive action through strategic collaboration. We must go "Faster, Further, Together" to meet the global challenges of the climate crisis. That's why the GSA is challenging our industry leaders to expedite those collaborations, to share big ideas, and to take ownership of their roles as decision makers to accelerate renewable energy, eliminate plastic pollution, adopt circularity principles, and implement regenerative operations to ensure the vitality of our communities and our planet."
The 2024 GSA Summit will showcase a series of thought-provoking panels, a diverse range of fast-paced and robust main-stage conversations, solution sessions, engaging workshops, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities. In addition to the Summit, the GSA Awards Celebration, hosted by award-winning sportscaster Sarah Spain, honors the sports and entertainment champions of Environmental Leadership, Legacy, Innovation, and Play to Zero Champions.
Faster, Further, Together seeks to highlight best practices for enhancing performance and fostering a dialogue with stakeholders and fans about environmental stewardship and social justice. Attendees will be able to connect with key stakeholders, share best practices, and foster collaborations that drive positive change within their organizations and in communities around the nation and the world.
A founding member of the Green Sports Alliance, AEG, has been a key collaborator and valued stakeholder in emphasizing the responsibility of the sports and entertainment industry to evolve in a socially and environmentally conscious way.
"All of us at AEG, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE are incredibly excited to partner with the Green Sports Alliance and host the industry leading Summit in downtown Los Angeles, June 11-13, 2024," Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. "We look forward to the insightful discussions, networking, and educational opportunities that the Green Sports Alliance Summit will bring our industry as we collectively shape the future of sports."
The Summit will feature over 100 esteemed speakers including the following:
Chase Cain | NBC | National Climate Reporter and Meteorologist
Sarah Spain | ESPN | Emmy and Peabody Award-Winning Sports Journalist
Lee Zeidman |Crypto.com Arena/Peacock Theater/LA Live | President
Denise Melanson | Wasserman | VP Social Impact and Sustainability
Becky Dale | LA28 | VP, Sustainability
Scott Jenkins | Kansas City Current | General Manager
Kelly Cheeseman | AEG Sports | Chief Operating Officer
Erik Distler | AEG | VP, Sustainability
Melissa Ormond | AEG Presents | Chief Operating Officer
Martha Saucedo | AEG | Chief External Affairs Officer
Russ Silvers | AEG | Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Partnerships
Nelson Ventress | Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater & LA Live | Sustainability Program Manager
Maggie Baird | Support + Feed | Founder and President
Mary McCarthy | Levy Restaurants | Vice President of Sustainability
Hilary Meyer | Athletes Unlimited | SVP of Impact
Riley Nelson | NASCAR | Head of Sustainability
Omar Mitchell | National Hockey League | VP Industry Growth and Sustainability
Annie Horn | National Basketball Association | Director of Social Responsibility & Sustainability
Utopia Hill | Revitate | CEO
Jasmyne Spencer | Angel City FC/Jas It Up | Professional Soccer Player/Founder & CEO
Stefani Chinn | World Surf League | SVP & Head of Global Marketing Communications
Sophie Goldschmidt | U.S. Ski & Snowboard | President & CEO
Christy Briggs | Seattle Seahawks/Lumen Field | Sustainability Manager
John Brigham | Cedar Grove | Senior Vice President
John Bunzel | The 310 Group at Morgan Stanley | Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Financial Advisor
Dawn Brown | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Sr. Manager StadiumTours, Education + Sustainability
Mikayla Byfiled | Columbia University | Sustainability Strategist + Environmental Justice Advocate
Danielle Doza | Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group | Vice President, Sustainability and Environmental Services
Julia Goldstein | Rose Bowl Operating Company | Executive Director
Bri Hamilton | CAA Sports Brand Consulting | Sr Account Executive
Roger McClendon | Green Sports Alliance | Executive Director
Heather Vaughn | PAC-12 | Senior Vice President of Marketing
Brian Yost | Las Vegas Convention Center | COO
The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. To learn more about the Green Sports Alliance click here.
2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit presented by AEG
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: AEG
View the original press release on accesswire.com