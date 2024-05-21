Green Sports Alliance Announces Initial Speaker Lineup for 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit Presented by AEG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / AEG

The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) announced the initial speaker lineup for the highly anticipated 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit: Faster, Further, Together presented by AEG.

The Summit, which will take place on June 11, 12 and 13 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, CA, brings together international partners, industry leaders, sustainability experts, athletes and entertainers, and organizations committed to advancing environmental and social responsibility in the sports and entertainment industries.

"It is a privilege to host stakeholders and decision makers across the sports and entertainment industries at our 14th annual Summit in partnership with AEG," said GSA Executive Director Roger McClendon. "Each year, we emphasize the importance of social and environmental sustainability leadership that drives positive action through strategic collaboration. We must go "Faster, Further, Together" to meet the global challenges of the climate crisis. That's why the GSA is challenging our industry leaders to expedite those collaborations, to share big ideas, and to take ownership of their roles as decision makers to accelerate renewable energy, eliminate plastic pollution, adopt circularity principles, and implement regenerative operations to ensure the vitality of our communities and our planet."

The 2024 GSA Summit will showcase a series of thought-provoking panels, a diverse range of fast-paced and robust main-stage conversations, solution sessions, engaging workshops, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities. In addition to the Summit, the GSA Awards Celebration, hosted by award-winning sportscaster Sarah Spain, honors the sports and entertainment champions of Environmental Leadership, Legacy, Innovation, and Play to Zero Champions.

Faster, Further, Together seeks to highlight best practices for enhancing performance and fostering a dialogue with stakeholders and fans about environmental stewardship and social justice. Attendees will be able to connect with key stakeholders, share best practices, and foster collaborations that drive positive change within their organizations and in communities around the nation and the world.

A founding member of the Green Sports Alliance, AEG, has been a key collaborator and valued stakeholder in emphasizing the responsibility of the sports and entertainment industry to evolve in a socially and environmentally conscious way.

"All of us at AEG, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE are incredibly excited to partner with the Green Sports Alliance and host the industry leading Summit in downtown Los Angeles, June 11-13, 2024," Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. "We look forward to the insightful discussions, networking, and educational opportunities that the Green Sports Alliance Summit will bring our industry as we collectively shape the future of sports."

The Summit will feature over 100 esteemed speakers including the following:

Chase Cain | NBC | National Climate Reporter and Meteorologist

Sarah Spain | ESPN | Emmy and Peabody Award-Winning Sports Journalist

Lee Zeidman |Crypto.com Arena/Peacock Theater/LA Live | President

Denise Melanson | Wasserman | VP Social Impact and Sustainability

Becky Dale | LA28 | VP, Sustainability

Scott Jenkins | Kansas City Current | General Manager

Kelly Cheeseman | AEG Sports | Chief Operating Officer

Erik Distler | AEG | VP, Sustainability

Melissa Ormond | AEG Presents | Chief Operating Officer

Martha Saucedo | AEG | Chief External Affairs Officer

Russ Silvers | AEG | Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Partnerships

Nelson Ventress | Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater & LA Live | Sustainability Program Manager

Maggie Baird | Support + Feed | Founder and President

Mary McCarthy | Levy Restaurants | Vice President of Sustainability

Hilary Meyer | Athletes Unlimited | SVP of Impact

Riley Nelson | NASCAR | Head of Sustainability

Omar Mitchell | National Hockey League | VP Industry Growth and Sustainability

Annie Horn | National Basketball Association | Director of Social Responsibility & Sustainability

Utopia Hill | Revitate | CEO

Jasmyne Spencer | Angel City FC/Jas It Up | Professional Soccer Player/Founder & CEO

Stefani Chinn | World Surf League | SVP & Head of Global Marketing Communications

Sophie Goldschmidt | U.S. Ski & Snowboard | President & CEO

Christy Briggs | Seattle Seahawks/Lumen Field | Sustainability Manager

John Brigham | Cedar Grove | Senior Vice President

John Bunzel | The 310 Group at Morgan Stanley | Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Financial Advisor

Dawn Brown | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Sr. Manager StadiumTours, Education + Sustainability

Mikayla Byfiled | Columbia University | Sustainability Strategist + Environmental Justice Advocate

Danielle Doza | Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group | Vice President, Sustainability and Environmental Services

Julia Goldstein | Rose Bowl Operating Company | Executive Director

Bri Hamilton | CAA Sports Brand Consulting | Sr Account Executive

Roger McClendon | Green Sports Alliance | Executive Director

Heather Vaughn | PAC-12 | Senior Vice President of Marketing

Brian Yost | Las Vegas Convention Center | COO

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. To learn more about the Green Sports Alliance click here.

2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit presented by AEG

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on accesswire.com