

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Governments of the UK and Austria have agreed to cooperate closely to counter illegal migration.



In their talks in Vienna, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer agreed that designated safe third countries are part of the solution for best protecting Europe from irregular migratory pressures and preventing people from making illegal, dangerous journeys - such as the Rwanda style model.



The Vienna meeting follows a joint letter from fifteen EU countries last week calling for new solutions to address irregular migration to Europe, including potential cooperation with third countries.



This comes as the UK Government allocated additional 25 million pounds to the National Crime Agency to sustain and scale up efforts to disrupt people smugglers and their operations.



This will enhance the investigative capability to disrupt the small boats supply chain and uplift covert intelligence capabilities, including intelligence sharing with partners, the UK Prime Minister's Office said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken