

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has vowed that it remains laser-focused on arming Ukraine with critical capabilities as Russia attempts to capture new ground in Ukraine's northeast near Kharkiv.



During a virtual meeting, Ukrainian defense leaders briefed the nearly 50-nation-strong coalition on its defensive operations across the frontlines.



Addressing the meeting, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said Ukraine's forces are in a 'hard fight' against Russian forces who are 'obliterating Ukrainian villages, killing innocent civilians and bombarding civilian infrastructure, including dams and power plants.'



Ukraine's air defense was a central topic during the meeting, noting Russia's continued barrage of air attacks.



Austin said that the U.S. and its allies and partners will keep pushing to find 'swift solutions' to arm Ukraine.



