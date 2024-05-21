Japanese power generator Jera says it aims to take the lead in developing the global hydrogen & ammonia value chain with about 7 million tons of handling volume, while Cepsa reveals it is moving forward with its green hydrogen plans in Spain. Jera said it will invest JPY 1 trillion ($6. 4 billion) to JPY 2 trillion in hydrogen and ammonia by 2035. Hydrogen and ammonia are among its three pillars, alongside LNG and renewables. "Jera targets approximately 7 million tons of handling volume and aims to pioneer the global hydrogen and ammonia value chain," said the Japanese power generation company, ...

