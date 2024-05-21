Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased 21,000 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4,764.57 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
21,394,727 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)
5,185,536 Ordinary shares held in Treasury
26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 21,394,727 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.
