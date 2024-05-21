Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 13 to May 17, 2024:

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 13/05/2024 166,029 68.666480 11,400,627.01 XPAR 13/05/2024 90,850 68.666492 6,238,350.80 CEUX 13/05/2024 16,761 68.664394 1,150,883.91 TQEX 13/05/2024 14,962 68.664606 1,027,359.83 AQEU 14/05/2024 208,019 68.571136 14,264,099.14 XPAR 14/05/2024 116,344 68.588906 7,979,907.68 CEUX 14/05/2024 21,200 68.543448 1,453,121.10 TQEX 14/05/2024 15,000 68.605960 1,029,089.40 AQEU 15/05/2024 287,710 68.093732 19,591,247.63 XPAR 15/05/2024 165,000 68.054554 11,229,001.41 CEUX 15/05/2024 17,000 68.147466 1,158,506.92 TQEX 15/05/2024 15,000 68.078483 1,021,177.25 AQEU 16/05/2024 289,932 66.677955 19,332,072.85 XPAR 16/05/2024 170,000 66.674106 11,334,598.02 CEUX 16/05/2024 20,000 66.655594 1,333,111.88 TQEX 16/05/2024 15,000 66.677937 1,000,169.06 AQEU 17/05/2024 307,222 67.046494 20,598,157.98 XPAR 17/05/2024 150,000 67.035686 10,055,352.90 CEUX 17/05/2024 20,000 67.040878 1,340,817.56 TQEX 17/05/2024 15,000 67.044586 1,005,668.79 AQEU Total 2,121,029 67.676265 143,543,321.11

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

