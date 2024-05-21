Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 13 to May 17, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
13/05/2024
166,029
68.666480
11,400,627.01
XPAR
13/05/2024
90,850
68.666492
6,238,350.80
CEUX
13/05/2024
16,761
68.664394
1,150,883.91
TQEX
13/05/2024
14,962
68.664606
1,027,359.83
AQEU
14/05/2024
208,019
68.571136
14,264,099.14
XPAR
14/05/2024
116,344
68.588906
7,979,907.68
CEUX
14/05/2024
21,200
68.543448
1,453,121.10
TQEX
14/05/2024
15,000
68.605960
1,029,089.40
AQEU
15/05/2024
287,710
68.093732
19,591,247.63
XPAR
15/05/2024
165,000
68.054554
11,229,001.41
CEUX
15/05/2024
17,000
68.147466
1,158,506.92
TQEX
15/05/2024
15,000
68.078483
1,021,177.25
AQEU
16/05/2024
289,932
66.677955
19,332,072.85
XPAR
16/05/2024
170,000
66.674106
11,334,598.02
CEUX
16/05/2024
20,000
66.655594
1,333,111.88
TQEX
16/05/2024
15,000
66.677937
1,000,169.06
AQEU
17/05/2024
307,222
67.046494
20,598,157.98
XPAR
17/05/2024
150,000
67.035686
10,055,352.90
CEUX
17/05/2024
20,000
67.040878
1,340,817.56
TQEX
17/05/2024
15,000
67.044586
1,005,668.79
AQEU
Total
2,121,029
67.676265
143,543,321.11
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
