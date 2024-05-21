EnergyPal Selected as an Authorized Online Dealer For EcoFlow Battery Solutions

EcoFlow Products Now Available Through EnergyPal

On April 1st, 2024, EnergyPal and EcoFlow officially announced a partnership to offer EcoFlow energy products on EnergyPal's solar shopping platform. Starting immediately, EnergyPal customers across the USA and Canada will be able to benefit from direct access to industry-leading EcoFlow batteries and recharging systems. EcoFlow is a San Francisco based battery manufacturer, serving over two and a half million people over 100 countries and regions worldwide.

"EnergyPal is excited to bring new Ecoflow battery options to our offerings as an alternative to grid-tied energy storage," says EnergyPal Co-founder and COO Ian Hilborn. "EcoFlow's commitment to quality and customer service aligns well with our mission to provide the best personalized energy offerings to homeowners across the US and Canada. We are excited to join together on a mission to provide clean, reliable and renewable energy."





EcoFlow portable energy storage units are able to connect with solar arrays and store excess energy during peak sunlight hours without being connected to a local utility grid. This capability makes EcoFlow batteries especially attractive to customers looking to be entirely energy self-sustaining.

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than two and a half million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

EnergyPal is a multinational provider of high quality energy solutions, providing homeowners the best value, guidance and support in choosing solar power and battery storage. The EnergyPal platform offers industry-leading energy products and services and delivers financial savings through customer choice, wholesale pricing, proprietary technology and digital operations.

For more information contact press@energypal.com

Ian Hillborn

EnergyPal.com

800 990 3725

press@energypal.com

SOURCE: EnergyPal

