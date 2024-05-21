Pinnacle Promotions Named to PPAI 100 List

Pinnacle Promotions has been named 67th on the PPAI Top 100 Distributors list.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Pinnacle Promotions is proud to announce that it has been named to the PPAI 100 list for 2024. Extensively researched and objectively scored, PPAI 100 is the highest recognition Promotional Products Association International bestows on its members. The prestigious list ranks 100 exemplary distributors and 100 exemplary suppliers in the promotional products industry.



PPAI Top 100 Distributors 2024

The PPAI 100 ranking, and the placing on it, are based on several factors. Revenue is a key facet of the scoring, but other areas of organizational excellence are considered, including business growth over time, corporate social responsibility, technology practices, the strength of firms' workforces, employee happiness, industry faith and beyond.

"The companies that have earned PPAI 100 are trailblazers. And not just for our industry," says Josh Ellis, PPAI Media's publisher and editor-in-chief. "They represent the state-of-the-art in business leadership, practices and philosophy. PPAI 100 is a holistic approach to viewing business performance-the companies it elevates earned their ranking through careful consideration of every aspect of their organization-and represents true leadership. PPAI is proud of all of the companies recognized and of what they say about our industry."

"I am excited to share that we have been named 67th on the PPAI 100 list," said Dave Weintraub, CEO of Pinnacle Promotions. "This honor reflects the hard work and expertise of our team and our commitment to business excellence and our customers. We are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible products and services, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts."

"As we celebrate 30 years of service this year, we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the exemplary experience they've come to expect from us," Dave continues. "Our team and I are grateful to our clients for their enduring support."

About PPAI

Promotional Products Association International is the world's largest and longest-serving international not-for-profit promotional products association with a 120-year history of serving a membership, that has grown to more than 15,000 corporate members, and advocating for the $26+ billion promotional products industry with its more than 33,700 businesses and more than 500,000 professionals. For more information, https://ppai.org.

About Pinnacle Promotions:

Pinnacle Promotions is an Atlanta-based, industry-leading promotional products marketing agency whose hero mission is to help companies "Make the Right Impression" through innovative promotional products and solutions. With expertise in brand management, product sourcing, and production - along with an award-winning eCommerce website - Pinnacle Promotions helps companies create connections with their customers, prospects, and employees with promotional merchandise and apparel.

