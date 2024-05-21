Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris today, and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group.

All 34 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.

The results of the vote on the 34 resolutions are presented hereafter. They are also available on the Group's website, in the investors shareholders' meetings section: The results of the vote

Total number of shares: 20,547,701 Number of shares with voting rights: 20,362,388 Number of shareholders in attendance or being represented: 1,800 Percentage of shares held by shareholders in attendance or being represented at the meeting 81.90% Number of votes in attendance or represented: 22,232,785

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For Against % of shares capital 1 Approval of the parent company financial statements for financial year 2023 Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:38:11 22,186,092 99.96% 9,983 0.04% 35,551 0 1,159 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,502,719 80.31% 0 Carried 2 Granting of final discharge to the Board of Directors Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:38:33 18,158,796 82.58% 3,831,607 17.42% 241,601 0 781 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,297,823 79.32% 0 Carried 3 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2023 Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:38:53 22,180,844 99.93% 15,455 0.07% 35,726 0 760 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,502,720 80.31% 0 Carried 4 Appropriation of earnings for financial year 2023 and setting of the dividend Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:39:15 22,229,674 >99,99% 1,779 <0,01% 562 0 770 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,537,789 80.48% 0 Carried 5 Approval of disclosures relating to the compensation of company officers mentioned in Section I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code, in accordance with Section I of Article L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:39:38 22,073,425 99.29% 157,052 0.71% 1,548 0 760 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,536,724 80.48% 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For Against % of shares capital 6 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2023 or allotted in respect of that period to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:40:03 21,913,688 98.59% 314,455 1.41% 3,856 0 786 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,535,632 80.47% 0 Carried 7 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2023 or allotted in respect of that period to Cyril Malargé, Chief Executive Officer Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:40:26 21,964,168 98.81% 263,896 1.19% 3,930 0 791 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,535,597 80.47% 0 Carried 8 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:40:46 21,896,653 98.50% 333,068 1.50% 2,280 0 784 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,536,492 80.48% 0 Carried 9 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:41:08 20,814,530 95.80% 912,639 4.20% 504,852 0 764 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,037,402 78.05% 0 Carried 10 Approval of the compensation policy for Directors for their service Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:41:28 22,219,849 99.96% 9,843 0.04% 2,233 0 860 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,536,537 80.48% 0 Carried 11 Decision setting the total annual amount of compensation awarded to Directors for their service at €700,000 Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:41:50 22,212,157 99.92% 17,872 0.08% 1,996 0 760 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,536,771 80.48% 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For Against % of shares capital 12 Reappointment of Pierre Pasquier as a Director Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:42:12 19,005,895 85.92% 3,113,296 14.08% 112,774 0 820 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,429,354 79.96% 0 Carried 13 Reappointment of Éric Pasquier as a Director Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:42:31 21,313,130 95.93% 905,324 4.07% 7,371 0 6,960 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,533,798 80.47% 0 Carried 14 Reappointment of Sopra GMT as a Director Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:42:53 19,634,465 88.36% 2,587,651 11.64% 9,905 0 764 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,532,896 80.46% 0 Carried 15 Reappointment of Éric Hayat as a Director Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:43:13 19,409,592 87.32% 2,817,579 12.68% 4,659 0 955 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,536,658 80.48% 0 Carried 16 Reappointment of Marie-Hélène Rigal-Drogerys as a Director Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:43:34 21,870,337 98.86% 252,521 1.14% 108,969 0 958 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,431,677 79.97% 0 Carried 17 Appointment of KPMG SA as Joint Statutory Auditor Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:43:58 21,851,865 98.34% 368,786 1.66% 4,450 0 7,684 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,535,504 80.47% 0 Carried 18 Appointment of ACA Nexia as Joint Sustainability Auditor Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:44:20 21,989,549 98.93% 237,479 1.07% 4,819 0 938 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,535,265 80.47% 0 Carried 19 Appointment of Cabinet de Saint Front as Joint Sustainability Auditor Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:44:42 22,217,543 99.94% 12,549 0.06% 1,555 0 1,138 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,536,928 80.48% 0 Carried 20 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares up to a maximum of 10 of the share capital Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:45:04 22,209,571 99.98% 5,174 0.02% 17,257 0 783 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,521,028 80.40% 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For Against % of shares capital 21 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to retire any shares that the Company may have acquired and to reduce the share capital accordingly Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:45:30 22,064,559 99.23% 170,935 0.77% 1,593 0 760 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,223 80.49% 0 Carried 22 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the share capital of its subsidiaries, with pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, subject to an upper limit of 50% of the Company's share capital Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:45:52 21,308,946 95.83% 926,404 4.17% 1,564 0 933 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,338 80.49% 0 Carried 23 Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Co.'s share capital and/or of its subsidiaries', thru public offerings (other than those of Art. L411-2 1° of the CMF), without preemptive subscription rights, capped to 20% of the Co.'s share capital, or 10% if no priority rights Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:46:15 20,480,883 92.11% 1,754,386 7.89% 1,778 0 800 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,436 80.49% 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For Against % of shares capital 24 Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Co.'s share capital and/or its subsidiaries' share capital, by a public offering provided under Art. L411-2 1° of the Monetary Financial Code, without preemptive subscription rights, capped at 10% of the Co.'s share capital p.a. Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:46:43 20,554,128 92.45% 1,678,629 7.55% 4,114 0 976 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,446 80.49% 0 Carried 25 Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to determine the issue price for ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or its subsidiaries' share capital, capped at 10% of the Company's share capital per year, in connection with a capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:47:08 20,403,507 91.76% 1,831,644 8.24% 1,300 0 1,396 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,586 80.49% 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For Against % of shares capital 26 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase, with or without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, the number of ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital to be issued, subject to an upper limit of 15% of the size of the initial issue Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:47:38 19,871,197 89.37% 2,364,075 10.63% 1,260 0 1,315 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,627 80.49% 0 Carried 27 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or its subsidiaries' share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights, in consideration for contributions in kind, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:48:05 21,721,193 97.74% 501,558 2.26% 1,327 0 13,769 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,555 80.49% 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For Against % of shares capital 28 Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or its subsidiaries' share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights, in consideration for instruments tendered to a public exchange offer, capped at 10% of the Company's share capital Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:48:31 22,122,467 99.49% 112,742 0.51% 1,705 0 933 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,560 80.49% 0 Carried 29 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, through the capitalisation of premiums, reserves, earnings or any other item eligible for capitalisation Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:48:54 22,225,127 99.98% 4,290 0.02% 1,390 0 7,040 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,492 80.49% 0 Carried 30 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to allot existing or new free shares to employees and/or company officers of the Company and/or affiliated companies, subject to a cap of 1.1% of the share capital, entailing the waiver by the shareholders of their pre-emptive subscription right Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:52:00 21,202,923 95.42% 1,017,058 4.58% 17,102 0 764 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,471 80.49% 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For Against % of shares capital 31 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by an affiliated company, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 2% of the share capital Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:52:27 21,855,772 98.32% 374,096 1.68% 1,115 0 6,864 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,539,706 80.49% 0 Carried 32 Amendment to Article 14 of the Articles of Association concerning the method of appointing Directors representing the employees Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:52:52 22,229,301 >99,99% 1,562 <0,01% 3,410 0 3,574 16,676,368 22,237,847 16,538,254 80.49% 0 Carried 33 Amendment to Article 15 of the Articles of Association concerning the age limit for the Chairman of the Board of Directors Extraordinary 21/05/2024 15:53:18 20,355,653 94.95% 1,083,076 5.05% 792,084 0 7,034 16,676,368 22,237,847 15,749,358 76.65% 0 Carried 34 Powers granted to carry out formalities Ordinary 21/05/2024 15:53:38 22,230,276 >99,99% 913 <0,01% 631 0 965 16,673,837 22,232,785 16,537,634 80.48% 0 Carried

