The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris today, and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group.
All 34 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.
The results of the vote on the 34 resolutions are presented hereafter. They are also available on the Group's website, in the investors shareholders' meetings section: The results of the vote
Total number of shares:
20,547,701
Number of shares with voting rights:
20,362,388
Number of shareholders in attendance or being represented:
1,800
Percentage of shares held by shareholders in attendance or being represented at the meeting
81.90%
Number of votes in attendance or represented:
22,232,785
1
Approval of the parent company financial statements for financial year 2023
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:38:11
22,186,092
99.96%
9,983
0.04%
35,551
0
1,159
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,502,719
80.31%
0
Carried
2
Granting of final discharge to the Board of Directors
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:38:33
18,158,796
82.58%
3,831,607
17.42%
241,601
0
781
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,297,823
79.32%
0
Carried
3
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2023
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:38:53
22,180,844
99.93%
15,455
0.07%
35,726
0
760
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,502,720
80.31%
0
Carried
4
Appropriation of earnings for financial year 2023 and setting of the dividend
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:39:15
22,229,674
>99,99%
1,779
<0,01%
562
0
770
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,537,789
80.48%
0
Carried
5
Approval of disclosures relating to the compensation of company officers mentioned in Section I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code, in accordance with Section I of Article L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:39:38
22,073,425
99.29%
157,052
0.71%
1,548
0
760
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,536,724
80.48%
0
Carried
6
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2023 or allotted in respect of that period to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:40:03
21,913,688
98.59%
314,455
1.41%
3,856
0
786
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,535,632
80.47%
0
Carried
7
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2023 or allotted in respect of that period to Cyril Malargé, Chief Executive Officer
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:40:26
21,964,168
98.81%
263,896
1.19%
3,930
0
791
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,535,597
80.47%
0
Carried
8
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:40:46
21,896,653
98.50%
333,068
1.50%
2,280
0
784
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,536,492
80.48%
0
Carried
9
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:41:08
20,814,530
95.80%
912,639
4.20%
504,852
0
764
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,037,402
78.05%
0
Carried
10
Approval of the compensation policy for Directors for their service
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:41:28
22,219,849
99.96%
9,843
0.04%
2,233
0
860
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,536,537
80.48%
0
Carried
11
Decision setting the total annual amount of compensation awarded to Directors for their service at €700,000
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:41:50
22,212,157
99.92%
17,872
0.08%
1,996
0
760
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,536,771
80.48%
0
Carried
12
Reappointment of Pierre Pasquier as a Director
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:42:12
19,005,895
85.92%
3,113,296
14.08%
112,774
0
820
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,429,354
79.96%
0
Carried
13
Reappointment of Éric Pasquier as a Director
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:42:31
21,313,130
95.93%
905,324
4.07%
7,371
0
6,960
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,533,798
80.47%
0
Carried
14
Reappointment of Sopra GMT as a Director
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:42:53
19,634,465
88.36%
2,587,651
11.64%
9,905
0
764
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,532,896
80.46%
0
Carried
15
Reappointment of Éric Hayat as a Director
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:43:13
19,409,592
87.32%
2,817,579
12.68%
4,659
0
955
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,536,658
80.48%
0
Carried
16
Reappointment of Marie-Hélène Rigal-Drogerys as a Director
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:43:34
21,870,337
98.86%
252,521
1.14%
108,969
0
958
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,431,677
79.97%
0
Carried
17
Appointment of KPMG SA as Joint Statutory Auditor
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:43:58
21,851,865
98.34%
368,786
1.66%
4,450
0
7,684
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,535,504
80.47%
0
Carried
18
Appointment of ACA Nexia as Joint Sustainability Auditor
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:44:20
21,989,549
98.93%
237,479
1.07%
4,819
0
938
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,535,265
80.47%
0
Carried
19
Appointment of Cabinet de Saint Front as Joint Sustainability Auditor
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:44:42
22,217,543
99.94%
12,549
0.06%
1,555
0
1,138
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,536,928
80.48%
0
Carried
20
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares up to a maximum of 10 of the share capital
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:45:04
22,209,571
99.98%
5,174
0.02%
17,257
0
783
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,521,028
80.40%
0
Carried
21
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to retire any shares that the Company may have acquired and to reduce the share capital accordingly
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:45:30
22,064,559
99.23%
170,935
0.77%
1,593
0
760
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,223
80.49%
0
Carried
22
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the share capital of its subsidiaries, with pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, subject to an upper limit of 50% of the Company's share capital
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:45:52
21,308,946
95.83%
926,404
4.17%
1,564
0
933
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,338
80.49%
0
Carried
23
Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Co.'s share capital and/or of its subsidiaries', thru public offerings (other than those of Art. L411-2 1° of the CMF), without preemptive subscription rights, capped to 20% of the Co.'s share capital, or 10% if no priority rights
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:46:15
20,480,883
92.11%
1,754,386
7.89%
1,778
0
800
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,436
80.49%
0
Carried
24
Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Co.'s share capital and/or its subsidiaries' share capital, by a public offering provided under Art. L411-2 1° of the Monetary Financial Code, without preemptive subscription rights, capped at 10% of the Co.'s share capital p.a.
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:46:43
20,554,128
92.45%
1,678,629
7.55%
4,114
0
976
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,446
80.49%
0
Carried
25
Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to determine the issue price for ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or its subsidiaries' share capital, capped at 10% of the Company's share capital per year, in connection with a capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:47:08
20,403,507
91.76%
1,831,644
8.24%
1,300
0
1,396
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,586
80.49%
0
Carried
26
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase, with or without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, the number of ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital to be issued, subject to an upper limit of 15% of the size of the initial issue
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:47:38
19,871,197
89.37%
2,364,075
10.63%
1,260
0
1,315
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,627
80.49%
0
Carried
27
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or its subsidiaries' share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights, in consideration for contributions in kind, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:48:05
21,721,193
97.74%
501,558
2.26%
1,327
0
13,769
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,555
80.49%
0
Carried
28
Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or its subsidiaries' share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights, in consideration for instruments tendered to a public exchange offer, capped at 10% of the Company's share capital
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:48:31
22,122,467
99.49%
112,742
0.51%
1,705
0
933
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,560
80.49%
0
Carried
29
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, through the capitalisation of premiums, reserves, earnings or any other item eligible for capitalisation
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:48:54
22,225,127
99.98%
4,290
0.02%
1,390
0
7,040
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,492
80.49%
0
Carried
30
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to allot existing or new free shares to employees and/or company officers of the Company and/or affiliated companies, subject to a cap of 1.1% of the share capital, entailing the waiver by the shareholders of their pre-emptive subscription right
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:52:00
21,202,923
95.42%
1,017,058
4.58%
17,102
0
764
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,471
80.49%
0
Carried
31
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by an affiliated company, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 2% of the share capital
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:52:27
21,855,772
98.32%
374,096
1.68%
1,115
0
6,864
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,539,706
80.49%
0
Carried
32
Amendment to Article 14 of the Articles of Association concerning the method of appointing Directors representing the employees
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:52:52
22,229,301
>99,99%
1,562
<0,01%
3,410
0
3,574
16,676,368
22,237,847
16,538,254
80.49%
0
Carried
33
Amendment to Article 15 of the Articles of Association concerning the age limit for the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Extraordinary
21/05/2024 15:53:18
20,355,653
94.95%
1,083,076
5.05%
792,084
0
7,034
16,676,368
22,237,847
15,749,358
76.65%
0
Carried
34
Powers granted to carry out formalities
Ordinary
21/05/2024 15:53:38
22,230,276
>99,99%
913
<0,01%
631
0
965
16,673,837
22,232,785
16,537,634
80.48%
0
Carried
