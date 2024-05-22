Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
21.05.24
21:21 Uhr
18,900 Euro
-0,100
-0,53 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,70019,10021.05.
18,80018,90021.05.
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2024 | 01:02
126 Leser

(0)

Albertsons Companies' Portland Division Volunteers With Sleep in Heavenly Peace

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Albertsons Companies' Portland Division team had an amazing time volunteering at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace community event in Bend, OR! We helped make beds for children in need and even made 65 foot-long sandwiches to feed over 100 volunteers for lunch. It was a great day of giving back to our community!

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
