Denver to Host Inaugural U.S. Heat Pump Summit

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / The U.S. Heat Pump Summit, an educational event for HVAC and plumbing professionals, will be hosted at CSU SPUR's Hydro Building in Denver on May 28th and 29th. In association with the Eneref Institute's Heat Pump Alliance, the summit aims to improve homeowner and contractor satisfaction with heat pumps, along with other electrified building equipment like heat pump water heaters.

"The comfortable, efficient home of the future is based on heat pump technology. We wanted to offer an event for contractors solely focused on this topic as it's currently the only growing segment of HVAC and plumbing, and we want to support contractors who recognize the best business they can build for the long run is one built on heat pumps."

- Brent Davidson, U.S. Heat Pump Summit Founder

Throughout the two-day event, the U.S. Heat Pump Summit will feature sessions covering a wide range of topics for both beginner and experienced heat pump contractors. Some topics include rebates and incentives for homeowners, heat pump performance in cold climates, and advanced system design techniques.

The U.S. Heat Pump Summit is sponsored by industry-leading brands, like Daikin, Rheem, and LG, along with building science focused associations, such as Construction Instruction® and TruTech Tools. In addition to the educational sessions, the summit will include an exhibition for attendees with booths from businesses, government entities, and nonprofits.

About U.S. Heat Pump Summit:

The U.S. Heat Pump Summit was created for contractors and professionals in the HVAC and plumbing sectors who are focused on heat pump systems. Their goal is to enable contractors to install heat pumps to meet high-performance building standards and to build thriving businesses. The U.S. Heat Pump Summit will be joined by many of the country's leading experts, view the full speaker lineup and curriculum, please visit www.heatpumpsummit.org. Product manufacturers and industry thought leaders will be available for onsite interviews to discuss innovative technologies and new equipment coming to the market.

