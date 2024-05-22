

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -Euro20.673 million, or -Euro0.12 per share. This compares with -Euro13.898 million, or -Euro0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to Euro208.726 million from Euro213.556 million last year.



Evotec AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -Euro20.673 Mln. vs. -Euro13.898 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -Euro0.12 vs. -Euro0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro208.726 Mln vs. Euro213.556 Mln last year.



