

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 17-year high of 96.11 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 95.21.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to more than a 2-month high of 0.6152 and more than a 1-month high of 1.0861 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6093 and 1.0941, respectively.



The kiwi advanced to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.7656 against the euro, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.7815.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 97.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.07 against the aussie and 1.74 against the euro.



