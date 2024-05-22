Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Frankfurt
22.05.24
09:17 Uhr
6,520 Euro
-0,310
-4,54 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 08:30
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TOWARDS NEW HEIGHTS AFTER A PROFITABLE AND INTENSE QUARTER

Revenues in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 454.5 (393.7) million, corresponding to 15% (18%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased to SEK 51.7 (40.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 11.4% (11.3%). During the quarter, a strategic partnership in Europe was entered into with the North American direct sales company ACN, which also invested in 149,468 Zinzino B shares via a directed share issue of SEK 10.4 million. After the end of the period, Zinzino acquired the rights to the Luxembourg-based Xelliss SA distributor database, inventory and IP assets. The fixed purchase price amounts to EUR 2 million and conditional additional purchase prices of up to EUR 8 million may be added.

JANUARY-MARCH

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 454.5 (393.7) million, corresponding to a growth of 15% (18%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 160.9 (130.7) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 35.4% (33.2%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 51.7 (44.4) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 11.4% (11.3%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 3.1 (65.0) million
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 328.1 (216.4) million on the balance sheet date

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/GB/en-GB/about/investor-relations/

For more information please contact:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 on 22 May 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-first-quarter-2024,c3985260

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3985260/b2c99755faa75b7c.pdf

Press Release Zinzino Interim Report Q1 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-first-quarter-2024-302152442.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.