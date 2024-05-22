

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased to 672.5 million pounds from 475.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 20.8 pence compared to 17.9 pence. Profit before tax & adjusting items increased to 716.4 million pounds from 453.3 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 23.3 pence compared to 16.4 pence.



For 52 weeks ended 30 March 2024, Group sales were 13.1 billion pounds, up 9.4%. This was driven by Food sales up 13.0% and Clothing & Home sales up 5.3%. Statutory revenue was 13.0 billion pounds, an increase of 9.3%.



A final dividend of 2 pence per share has been declared, payable on 5 July 2024, resulting in a full year dividend of 3 pence. The final dividend is due to be paid on 5 July 2024 to shareholders on the register of members as at close of business on 31 May 2024.



