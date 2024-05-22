

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L), on Wednesday, issued a trading update for the third quarter of its 2024 financial year and reported that Q3 performance reflected continued loan book growth, strong margins, and resilient credit quality in Banking.



In Banking, the loan book experienced a 1.5% increase in the quarter and a 5.4% rise year-to-date, reaching £10.0 billion. This growth was primarily driven by strong customer demand in the Property sector and continued expansion in the UK Motor Finance and Invoice Finance loan books.



Close Brothers Asset Management or CBAM delivered strong year-to-date annualised net inflows of 9% and continued to attract new client assets, further building on its track record of growth.



Winterflood's performance, on the other hand, was still affected by reduced investor appetite; however, trading conditions slightly improved in the quarter, resulting in an operating profit of £1.7 million in Q3 2024, compared to the previous year's £1.2 million.



Adrian Sainsbury, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Notwithstanding moderation in some of our businesses, due to seasonality and selective loan book actions we identified at the Half-Year 2024 results, we are encouraged by the ongoing strength in overall customer demand and continue to focus on providing excellent service to our customers. CBAM delivered strong net inflows and Winterflood's performance benefited from marginally improved market conditions in the quarter.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken