

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Energy company SSE plc (SSE.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 2.495 billion pounds for the full year, compared with a loss before tax of 205.6 million pounds in the previous year, primarily impacted by a loss of 2.708 billion pounds due to movement on operating derivatives last year.



Excluding items, profit before tax increased to 2.248 billion pounds from 2.146 billion pounds last year.



The company posted net profit of 1.711 billion or 156.5p per share compared with net loss of 158 million pounds or 14.7p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit decreased to 1.804 billion pounds or 158.5p per share from 1.825 billion pounds or 166p per share last year.



Net profit from continuing operations was 1.884 billion pounds or 156.5p per share compared with loss of 95.6 million pounds or 14.7p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit from continuing operations, however, declined to 1.729 billion pounds from 1.791 billion pounds last year.



Revenue for the year declined to 10.457 billion pounds from 12.491 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company has proposed a final dividend of 40.0p, to be paid on September 19.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken