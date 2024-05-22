AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on France's non-life insurance segment.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: France Non-Life Insurance," AM Best expects overall non-life premium income in France to continue to grow in 2024, but only modestly once adjusted for inflation. Top-line growth for the segment is historically closely correlated to gross domestic product growth and the French central bank, Banque de France, is forecasting real GDP growth of only 0.8%.

The report also suggests that inflationary pressures will continue to pose challenges for non-life insurers in 2024 by pushing up claims costs. Insurers are expected to adjust their premium rates to counterbalance the inflation-linked deterioration in technical results. However, AM Best considers it unlikely that these increases will be sufficient to fully restore profitability due to high levels of competitive pressures.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=343048.

