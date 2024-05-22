SciBase publishes the Annual report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase hereby announces that the Annual report for 2023 is available at the Company's website www.scibase.com.

A pdf-version of the annual report is enclosed to this press-release.

A printed version of the Annual report will only be distributed to shareholders who actively request a printed copy.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Colérus, CFO

Tel: +46 70 341 34 72

E-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on May 22, 2024.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

