4imprint's AGM trading update indicates a solid start to the year against a challenging market backdrop, with full-year expectations (and therefore our forecasts) unchanged. Group revenue growth of 6% over the prior year for the four months to end April is clearly ahead of the North American market, where Q124 industry revenue indications range from broadly flat to a small decline, indicating that the group is continuing to build market share. 4imprint is the largest distributor in North America, yet still only has a market share of around 5%, giving plenty of further runway for growth. CFO David Seekings has announced his intention to retire before the end of 2025, giving ample time for a suitable succession to be arranged.

