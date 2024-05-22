DJ Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNL LN) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 21-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 158.3479 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2831200 CODE: JPNL LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 322958 EQS News ID: 1908193 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

