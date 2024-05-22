Preservica Expands Availability of its Microsoft 365 Archiving and Digital Preservation Solution to the UK

OXFORD, UK and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Preservica, the leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, has expanded the availability of Preserve365® , its embedded archiving and Digital Preservation solution for Microsoft 365, to the UK, hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Building on the availability and adoption of Preserve365 in the US, UK customers can now enjoy the benefits of Preserve365 with the added reassurance of full UK data sovereignty.

Fiona Bolt, Information Manager at Amnesty International, and one of the early customers of Preserve365 says "Our global team is creating and collecting digital evidence for human rights cases on Microsoft SharePoint every day. These cases can last several decades, so we must have a simple and automated way to archive and digitally preserve these records to ensure they can always be read and trusted over decades and quickly found when needed using SharePoint search."

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preserve365 simplifies compliance by making the archiving, Digital Preservation and retrieval of high-value, long-term and permanent records part of the Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint experience. Information Management and IT teams can standardize and automate compliance processes using existing Microsoft retention labels. Users with the correct Microsoft permissions can quickly surface archived records using SharePoint search.

Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica added "Preserve365 addresses the pressing need at many organizations to simplify and automate compliance for long-term Microsoft 365 records as well as minimize compliance risk by ensuring records can always be read and actioned over decades independent of the original format. Based on strong demand we are delighted to expand the availability of Preserve365 to the UK, with more regions planned over the coming months."

The solution also embeds Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving technology to minimize the risk of data obsolescence by?automatically maintaining long-term records in trusted readable file formats - ensuring they can always be quickly found and actioned over decades for FOI, compliance, legal, brand value and knowledge reuse needs.

Preserve365 is available on the Azure Marketplace .

Information and Compliance Managers - learn more here .

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

