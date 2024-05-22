Metapack's Delivery Manager, Delivery Options and Intelligence solutions supercharge Mountain Warehouse's shipping operations

Metapack, a leader in ecommerce delivery technology, today announces that Mountain Warehouse, the UK's leading outdoor clothing company, has extended its relationship with Metapack to strengthen its delivery options and support its future growth plans. Already using Metapack Delivery Manager, Mountain Warehouse has added Metapack's Delivery Options and Metapack Intelligence solutions to its operations as it invests in its shipping infrastructure to provide customers with exceptional ecommerce experiences across the UK and Canada.

Using Metapack's Delivery Manager, Mountain Warehouse has already optimised its fulfilment operations by simplifying integrations with last mile carriers, automating how parcels are allocated and streamlining operations processes to reduce barriers and increase efficiencies.

Now, leveraging Metapack's Delivery Options solution, Mountain Warehouse can provide their customers with accurate and convenient shipping choices. This will also enable them to offer consumers with more out-of-home delivery options and reduce cost-to-serve. Utilising Metapack intelligence, Mountain Warehouse will further enhance their entire shipping operations by obtaining deeper insights into carrier performance and smartly increase the variety of delivery services offered, ultimately improving delivery success to their customers.

Lisa Leadbetter, Global Carrier Manager at Mountain Warehouse:

"Our relationship with Metapack has gone from strength to strength. The expansion of our partnership is an exciting milestone as we continue to scale our business in the UK and international regions like North America. Working together with Metapack will not only realise a cost saving benefit but also enable us to provide an exceptional delivery experience to more customers around the world. We'll be able to provide our customers with a greater choice of different delivery options and services that best suit their needs now and in the future."

Chris Karp, Chief Customer Officer at Auctane, Metapack's parent company:

"Mountain Warehouse has been a key Metapack customer for years, and we're hugely excited to continue our journey together and help support their ambitious growth plans not only in the UK but also in North America. Trust stands as the cornerstone of our hugely successful partnership with Mountain Warehouse. Together we've cultivated an environment of education and best practices that have ultimately resulted in increased ecommerce growth for Mountain Warehouse. Our industry proven solutions enable Mountain Warehouse to not only deliver on their promise to their customers but also provide excellent ecommerce experiences."

About Metapack

Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. Metapack's solution offers a wide range of personalised services, from delivery options to tracking, through a catalogue of 350+ carriers and 4,000+ services around the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than a billion packages are sent annually by many of the world's leading ecommerce retailers. Metapack is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in London. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost and Metapack, with offices in Austin, London, Sydney, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora and Atlanta. Find out more at www.metapack.com.

About Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse was first established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and now operates over 350 stores across the globe, serving over 4 million outdoor-loving customers a year.

The outdoor retailer caters for an extensive range of outdoor activities, including walking, running, cycling, camping and skiing, with a wide range of equipment and clothing for the whole family. Mountain Warehouse is focused on offering a growing customer base the best gear and the best service at the best prices and keeping them warm and dry whatever the weather.

www.mountainwarehouse.com

