Awqaf Real Estate Management Goes Live with Yardi & Accelerates Real Estate Operations

Investment manager automates over 140 processes with cloud-based solution

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awqaf Real Estate Management & Services (ARMS), goes live with Yardi's investment, asset and property management platform.

Yardi's end-to-end solution has helped ARMS automate over 140 processes across leasing, finance, procurement and facility management. Communication is now automated and tracked across teams and ARMs can efficiently see all interests and leads of its available units. The company has also gained deeper analytics and comparison reports, automated lease invoice generation and minimised data entry by leasing agents.

Thear Al-Ajmi, Director of Branches and Customer Services at ARMS, added: "Yardi's property management technology has significantly contributed to enhancing the management of our real estate portfolio, enabling us to continue achieving our objectives towards optimal real estate asset management. We have automated over 140 processes in investment and property management, covering more than 90% of our business requirements. The comprehensive solutions provided by Yardi have empowered us to efficiently integrate and manage our data, marking the beginning of our journey towards achieving full digital transformation for all company operations in the future".

"At Yardi, our commitment lies in offering innovative solutions that empower our clients to streamline operations, optimise investment performances and drive added value to their customers," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi®. "We are delighted to see Yardi already streamlining processes for ARMS and we look forward to seeing their continued growth."

About ARMS

ARMS is a subsidiary company of Awqaf Investment Company "AIC" the investment arm of the General Authority for Awqaf "GAA". work to develop investment mechanisms for endowments managed by GAA, diversify the investment portfolio, and develop the investment strategy, through the management and operation of endowments affiliated to GAA; real estate investment and development of endowments for the benefit of the endowment or GAA; and investment in securities through the management of portfolios and funds. For more information, visit awqaf.com.sa.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,200 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

