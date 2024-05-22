Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSHB | ISIN: SE0015961016 | Ticker-Symbol: 66J
Frankfurt
22.05.24
08:08 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMNIOTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMNIOTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.05.2024 | 10:22
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Amniotics AB (publ) is updated

On March 21, 2024, Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on the Company's financial situation. 

On March 22, 2024, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB ("Magle Chemoswed") disclosed a
public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. 

On May 20, 2024, Magle Chemoswed disclosed a press release with information
that the offer would not be completed and that shareholders in the Company who
had accepted the offer would be released from their obligations under the
offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Amniotics AB (publ) (AMNI, ISIN code SE0015961016,
order book ID 228566) shall be updated. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.