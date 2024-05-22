Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Amniotics AB (publ) is updated

On March 21, 2024, Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information on the Company's financial situation. On March 22, 2024, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB ("Magle Chemoswed") disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. On May 20, 2024, Magle Chemoswed disclosed a press release with information that the offer would not be completed and that shareholders in the Company who had accepted the offer would be released from their obligations under the offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Amniotics AB (publ) (AMNI, ISIN code SE0015961016, order book ID 228566) shall be updated. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB