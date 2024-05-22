COCA was recognized as the 'Best Startup of 2024' in the category 'Next Financial Revolution' at CONF3RENCE

DORTMUND, Germany, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA , the world's first MPC wallet with a non-custodial debit card, is thrilled to announce its recognition as 'The Best Startup' in the Financial Revolution category at CONF3RENCE & BLOCKCHANCE 2024. This prestigious award underscores COCA's pioneering efforts and transformative impact in the crypto industry.

CONF3RENCE, Germany's largest Web3 event, gathers global leaders, innovators, and experts to celebrate groundbreaking achievements and discuss the future of blockchain technology. The Best Startup award is among the highest honors of the event, celebrating exceptional innovation and industry impact.

"We are profoundly honored to receive this award," said Pavel Matveev, COCA Product and Strategy Advisor. "This accolade is a testament to our team's relentless innovation and the unwavering support from our partners and users. It inspires us to continue redefining the boundaries of blockchain technology."

COCA stood out among a competitive field of promising startups, impressing a panel of esteemed judges from the technology and finance sectors. The judges commended COCA for its visionary leadership, impressive growth, and potential to drive significant advancements in the blockchain space.

With plans to expand product offerings, enter new markets, and solidify its position as a blockchain innovation leader, this recognition at CONF3RENCE marks a significant milestone for COCA. The award propels COCA to new heights, inspiring ongoing excellence and innovation in the financial revolution.

About COCA Wallet

COCA is the world's first wallet with non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and conversion experiences.

